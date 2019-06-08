Now that the unofficial start of summer has come and gone, you can catch me sitting on a patio with a refreshing drink in hand as often as possible. In my opinion, Starbucks has some of the prettiest options around if you're looking to brighten up your Instagram feed, while also pulling double-duty on fueling up your day in the most delicious way possible. Looking for some inspiration? These six Instagram-worthy Starbucks drinks are sure to give your feed a pop of color and draw plenty of "likes" this patio season.

While I'm all for ordering a classic cappuccino or latte to help energize the rest of my day, there's just something about Starbucks' selection of photogenic libations that makes me want to take a sip (after snapping a photo or two, of course). From dreamy-hued refreshments on Starbucks' secret menu to fantastical sips inspired by mermaids and unicorns, there is no shortage of pretty sips that are sure to look as good as they taste.

Keep scrolling to see some of the most Instagram-worthy drink contenders in the game from your favorite Seattle-based coffee chain.

1. The Pink Drink

In my honest opinion, no list of 'Gram-worthy Starbucks drinks would be complete without a reference to the Pink Drink. The refreshment recreates the trendy hue of millennial pink but in liquid form. To try this stunning sip, all you have to do is order Starbucks' Strawberry Acai Refresher and make sure to mix it with coconut milk instead of water to give it its trademark tone. Fresh strawberries provide the final touches.

2. Matcha Pink Drink

If you're looking for some ombre action in your sips, look no further than the Matcha Pink Drink, which is on Starbucks' secret menu. To order, ask for three parts traditional Pink Drink (Strawberry Acai Refresher with coconut milk) on top of one part matcha coconut milk on the rocks. The lightness of the Strawberry Acai Refresher will depend on how much coconut milk you mix with it, so make sure to tell your barista what you're looking for.

3. Purple Drink

Fueling up in shades of lilac is so easy, thanks to the fan-favorite Purple Drink. According to the Starbucks Secret menu, you can order Passion Iced Tea with soy milk, vanilla syrup, and scoops of blackberries to create the 'Gram-worthy refreshment.

4. Unicorn Frappuccino

While the Unicorn Frappuccino is technically not currently available on Starbucks menus, it looks like you can expect the return of this mythical beverage in July 2019, according to Business Insider. After all, those swirls of bright purple and teal are just asking to be added to your feed. Here's what you can expect when you take a sip, per Starbucks:

Magical flavors start off sweet and fruity transforming to pleasantly sour. Swirl it to reveal a color-changing spectacle of purple and pink. It's finished with whipped cream-sprinkled pink and blue fairy powders.

5. Serious Strawberry Frappuccino

Taste and appearance-wise, the Serious Strawberry Frappuccino is one of my top contenders. Like the Strawberries and Crème Frappuccino, it has a base made from ice, milk, and a special "strawberry infusion blend" that's then mixed with strawberry puree. More strawberry puree and vanilla whipped cream are the icing on the cake.

6. Iced Cinnamon Almond Milk Macchiato

I'm always drawn to the Iced Cinnamon Almond Milk Macchiato for it's more autumnal, orange tones compared to many of Starbucks' other photogenic offerings. If you're looking for something that doesn't feature artificial coloring to achieve its 'Gram-worthy status, this ombre sip is your best bet. Plus, it's recipe — Espresso Roast, creamy almond milk, sweet cinnamon dolce syrup, caramel cross-hatch, and a sprinkle of cinnamon dolce topping — sounds undeniably delicious.

Any of these options are sure to brighten up your Instagram feed this summer, so I'd look through and pick which option sounds the most delicious to you. Happy sipping!