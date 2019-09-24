6 HBO-Inspired Couples’ Costumes For Halloween 2019 That Everyone Will Know

Celebrating your first Halloween together is always a fun milestone in any relationship. You get to learn if bae is really up for the haunted houses and fright nights that come with the season, impulse-shop together at Target for spooky décor, and (equally as important) you get to learn their true stance on candy corn. Halloween season is also a great opportunity to test your partner's creativity and commitment (JK, but no, really) with a couples' costume. If you and bae have a standing HBO date night, consider HBO-inspired couples' costumes for Halloween 2019 for your next costume party.

If you're reading this more than a week before Halloween, you can easily hop on Amazon, Etsy, or Party City to snag a costume, stat. Or, you can take a more DIY route by shopping for pieces — whether that's on ASOS, Zara, or simply at your local Goodwill — that mimic any of these characters' looks. Whether it's gunslingers in love, or indie, glitter-splashed high-school sweethearts, you and your partner can for sure find an HBO-inspired Halloween couples' costume that fits your personalities with just a little time and attention. Here are six costumes to take you and your bae's love for HBO to the next level.

Dolores & Teddy From 'Westworld' Westworld Dolores Abernathy Cosplay Dress Costume $82.49 $45.99 | Mic Costumes If you and bae are all about your anachronistic dramas, why not dress up as a cute couple of the future and past? A solid Halloween pick would be Dolores Abernathy and Teddy Flood from Westworld. For Dolores, pick up your own iconic, cornflower blue dress or scoop up a peasant top and a blue maxi skirt and pair it with a brown belt and bullet holder. Black Cowboy Hat - Deluxe $14.99 | Spirit Halloween Although Dolores and Teddy's relationship has taken a downward turn on TV, that doesn't mean you and your SO can't dress up in your Western, gunslinging best in honor of this HBO show.

Maeve & Hector From 'Westworld' spirithalloween.com/product/adult-saloon- $49.99 | Spirit Halloween Lean into your bad *ss side with a Maeve Millay and Hector Escaton couples' costume. While one person can serve an outlaw look, the other can serve body in a saloon costume. (Unless you see yourself cosplaying anytime soon — which, props, sis — it will be way more accessible than the $300 or so you'll drop on a duplicate of Maeve Millay's bodice and bustle.)