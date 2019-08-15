The last few months have seen massive upheaval in the entertainment industry as Disney bought out most of 20th Century Fox's entertainment holdings. Most fans immediately thought of how this will affect Marvel or Star Wars, but it also affects Hulu. Before the merger, Disney owned 30% of Hulu, with Fox, it suddenly owned 60%, and with AT&T selling their 10% share, that became 70%. By May, Comcast agreed to sell too, giving Disney 100% control. So how does that change the streaming service? Does what's coming to Hulu in September change because of it?

Not yet. Changes could eventually come to Hulu down the line. But right now, Disney is far more concerned with rolling out Disney+ this coming November. For the moment, Hulu will remain the way it always has. It will continue to roll out Hulu original series, like The Handmaid's Tale and Four Weddings & A Funeral.

Meanwhile the majority of what the subscription service streams will continue to be TV shows from Disney's ABC, 20th Century Fox's Fox network, and Comcast's NBC. That means that for Hulu subscribers, shows like NBC's This Is Us, ABC's The Good Doctor, and Fox's The Masked Singer will all still be part of the September lineup.

Here's what's coming to Hulu this September.

Available Sept. 1

Chuggington (Seasons 1-5)

27 Dresses

50 First Dates

A Dog and Pony Show

A Guy Thing

A.R.C.H.I.E 2: Mission Impawsible

After the Screaming Stops

Against the Wild 2

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

The Amityville Horror

An Everlasting Piece

Banking on Bitcoin

Basic Instinct

Bigfoot Country

Blown Away

Breaking Away

The Chumscrubber

The Cokeville Miracle

The Cooler

The Dark Half

Demolition Man

Destiny Turns on the Radio

Disturbing Behavior

Doctor Dolittle

The Edge

Emma

Evil Dead

Evil Dead II

Exposed

Failure to Launch

Far from Home

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest

The First Monday in May

Firstborn

Flashback

From Mexico with Love

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Goonies

Heist

Hercules

High-Rise

I, Frankenstein

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jersey Girl

Juno

The Last Exorcism

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Liar, Liar

Lost in Space

Man on a Ledge

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Miami Vice

The Midnight Meat Train

The Monster Squad

Mommie Dearest

Monsters at Large

Mr. Mom

The Object of Beauty

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Thirteen

Open Season

Open Season 2

Open Season 3

Open Season: Scared Silly

The Perfect Weapon

The Portrait if a Lady

Pinocchio

Playing it Cool

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Pretty in Pink

Pumpkinhead

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings

Ravenous

Red Dog: True Blue

Requiem for a Dream

Revolutionary Road

Robo-Dog: Airborne

Sacred Ground

Saving Christmas

Secretary

She's All That

Sliver

Sucker Punch

Suicide Kings

Top of the Food Chain

Training Day

Turtle Tale

Unbreakable

Universal Soldier

Wayne's World 2

Wild Card

Available Sept. 2

Anthropoid

Matriarch

Untouchable (Hulu Original)

Available Sept. 3

Bolden

We Die Young

Available Sept. 4

The Purge (Season 1)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Kicking and Screaming

Available Sept. 6

Into The Dark: Pure Season Finale (Hulu Original)

Available Sept. 9

Wise Man's Grandchild (Season 1)

Hotel Mumbai

Available Sept. 10

Curious George: A Royal Monkey

Available Sept. 14

Pocahontas

Available Sept. 16

The Powerpuff Girls (Season 3B)

Curious George

Available Sept. 17

Dancing with the Stars (Season 28 Premiere)

Available Sept. 19

Aniara

Crypto

Available Sept. 20

Afterlost (Season 1)

Available Sept. 21

Dream Corp LLC. (Season 2)

Robihachi (Season 1)

Available Sept. 24

9-1-1 (Season 3 Premiere)

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Bluff City Law (Series Premiere)

Prodigal Son (Series Premiere)

The Good Doctor (Season 3 Premiere)

The Voice (Season 17 Premiere)

Available Sept. 25

Black-ish (Season 6 Premiere)

Bless This Mess (Season 2 Premiere)

Emergence (Series Premiere)

Empire (Final Season Premiere)

Mixed-ish (Series Premiere)

New Amsterdam (Season 2 Premiere)

The Conners (Season 2 Premiere)

The Resident (Season 3 Premiere)

This Is Us (Season 4 Premiere)

Available Sept. 26

Chicago Fire (Season 8 Premiere)

Chicago Med (Season 5 Premiere)

Chicago P.D. (Season 7 Premiere)

Modern Family (Season 11 Premiere)

Schooled (Season 2 Premiere)

Single Parents (Season 2 Premiere)

South Park (Season 23 Premiere)

Stumptown (Series Premiere)

The Goldbergs (Season 7 Premiere)

The Masked Singer (Season 2 Premiere)

Available Sept. 27

A Million Little Things (Season 2 Premiere)

Grey's Anatomy (Season 16 Premiere)

How to Get Away With Murder (Season 6 Premiere)

Law & Order: SVU (Season 21 Premiere)

Perfect Harmony (Series Premiere)

Sunnyside (Series Premiere)

Superstore (Season 5 Premiere)

The Good Place (Final Season Premiere)

Available Sept. 28

American Housewife (Season 4 Premiere)

Fresh Off the Boat (Season 6 Premiere)

Rango

Available Sept. 30

American Dad! (Season 13)

America's Funniest Home Videos (Season 30 Premiere)

Bless the Harts (Series Premiere)

Bob's Burgers (Season 10 Premiere)

Family Guy (Season 10 Premiere)

Shark Tank (Season 11 Premiere)

The Rookie (Season 2 Premiere)

The Simpsons (Season 31 Premiere)

Primal Fear

Teen Spirit

Bonuses for HBO Premium Subscribers:

The Deuce (Season 3 Premiere) (9/9)

Room 104 (Season 3 Premiere) (9/13)

Mary Queen of Scots (9/7)

Welcome to Marwen (9/14)

The Lego Movie 2: The 2nd Part (9/21)

Buzz (9/25)

Isn't It Romantic (9/28)

Bonuses for SHOWTIME Premium Subscribers:

Inside The NFL (Season 12 Premiere) (9/3)

Couples Therapy (9/6)

Murder in the Bayou (9/13)

The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth (Season 4) (9/22)

Bonuses for STARZ Premium Subscribers:

Sept. 1:

2 Fast 2 Furious

Angels & Demons

Boo!

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Fatal Attraction

Junior

Major Payne

Notorious

Showgirls

The Bone Collector

The Burbs

Changeling

The Da Vinci Code

The Day the Earth Stood Still

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Wargames

Sept. 4

Colombiana

Sept. 6

Disney's A Christmas Carol

Sept. 8

Jeepers Creepers

Sept. 9

Out of Omaha

Sept. 13

Because I Said So

Blues Brothers 2000

Freddy Vs. Jason

Gone Baby Gone

Hollywoodland

Jet Li's Fearless

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

Serenity

The Constant Gardener

Vanilla Sky

You, Me and Dupree

Sept. 14

A Dog's Way Home

Moneyball

Sept. 16

Role Models

Sept. 20

Empire

Far From Heaven

Repo Man

Sept. 21

Drunk Parents

Sept. 29