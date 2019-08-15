What's Coming To Hulu In September? Get Ready To FALL In Love
The last few months have seen massive upheaval in the entertainment industry as Disney bought out most of 20th Century Fox's entertainment holdings. Most fans immediately thought of how this will affect Marvel or Star Wars, but it also affects Hulu. Before the merger, Disney owned 30% of Hulu, with Fox, it suddenly owned 60%, and with AT&T selling their 10% share, that became 70%. By May, Comcast agreed to sell too, giving Disney 100% control. So how does that change the streaming service? Does what's coming to Hulu in September change because of it?
Not yet. Changes could eventually come to Hulu down the line. But right now, Disney is far more concerned with rolling out Disney+ this coming November. For the moment, Hulu will remain the way it always has. It will continue to roll out Hulu original series, like The Handmaid's Tale and Four Weddings & A Funeral.
Meanwhile the majority of what the subscription service streams will continue to be TV shows from Disney's ABC, 20th Century Fox's Fox network, and Comcast's NBC. That means that for Hulu subscribers, shows like NBC's This Is Us, ABC's The Good Doctor, and Fox's The Masked Singer will all still be part of the September lineup.
Here's what's coming to Hulu this September.
Available Sept. 1
- Chuggington (Seasons 1-5)
- 27 Dresses
- 50 First Dates
- A Dog and Pony Show
- A Guy Thing
- A.R.C.H.I.E 2: Mission Impawsible
- After the Screaming Stops
- Against the Wild 2
- All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
- The Amityville Horror
- An Everlasting Piece
- Banking on Bitcoin
- Basic Instinct
- Bigfoot Country
- Blown Away
- Breaking Away
- The Chumscrubber
- The Cokeville Miracle
- The Cooler
- The Dark Half
- Demolition Man
- Destiny Turns on the Radio
- Disturbing Behavior
- Doctor Dolittle
- The Edge
- Emma
- Evil Dead
- Evil Dead II
- Exposed
- Failure to Launch
- Far from Home
- Ferngully: The Last Rainforest
- The First Monday in May
- Firstborn
- Flashback
- From Mexico with Love
- The Ghost and the Darkness
- The Goonies
- Heist
- Hercules
- High-Rise
- I, Frankenstein
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- Jersey Girl
- Juno
- The Last Exorcism
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Liar, Liar
- Lost in Space
- Man on a Ledge
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Miami Vice
- The Midnight Meat Train
- The Monster Squad
- Mommie Dearest
- Monsters at Large
- Mr. Mom
- The Object of Beauty
- Ocean's Eleven
- Ocean's Twelve
- Ocean's Thirteen
- Open Season
- Open Season 2
- Open Season 3
- Open Season: Scared Silly
- The Perfect Weapon
- The Portrait if a Lady
- Pinocchio
- Playing it Cool
- Poltergeist II: The Other Side
- Pretty in Pink
- Pumpkinhead
- Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings
- Ravenous
- Red Dog: True Blue
- Requiem for a Dream
- Revolutionary Road
- Robo-Dog: Airborne
- Sacred Ground
- Saving Christmas
- Secretary
- She's All That
- Sliver
- Sucker Punch
- Suicide Kings
- Top of the Food Chain
- Training Day
- Turtle Tale
- Unbreakable
- Universal Soldier
- Wayne's World 2
- Wild Card
Available Sept. 2
- Anthropoid
- Matriarch
- Untouchable (Hulu Original)
Available Sept. 3
- Bolden
- We Die Young
Available Sept. 4
- The Purge (Season 1)
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Kicking and Screaming
Available Sept. 6
- Into The Dark: Pure Season Finale (Hulu Original)
Available Sept. 9
- Wise Man's Grandchild (Season 1)
- Hotel Mumbai
Available Sept. 10
- Curious George: A Royal Monkey
Available Sept. 14
- Pocahontas
Available Sept. 16
- The Powerpuff Girls (Season 3B)
- Curious George
Available Sept. 17
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 28 Premiere)
Available Sept. 19
- Aniara
- Crypto
Available Sept. 20
- Afterlost (Season 1)
Available Sept. 21
- Dream Corp LLC. (Season 2)
- Robihachi (Season 1)
Available Sept. 24
- 9-1-1 (Season 3 Premiere)
- American Horror Story: Apocalypse
- Bluff City Law (Series Premiere)
- Prodigal Son (Series Premiere)
- The Good Doctor (Season 3 Premiere)
- The Voice (Season 17 Premiere)
Available Sept. 25
- Black-ish (Season 6 Premiere)
- Bless This Mess (Season 2 Premiere)
- Emergence (Series Premiere)
- Empire (Final Season Premiere)
- Mixed-ish (Series Premiere)
- New Amsterdam (Season 2 Premiere)
- The Conners (Season 2 Premiere)
- The Resident (Season 3 Premiere)
- This Is Us (Season 4 Premiere)
Available Sept. 26
- Chicago Fire (Season 8 Premiere)
- Chicago Med (Season 5 Premiere)
- Chicago P.D. (Season 7 Premiere)
- Modern Family (Season 11 Premiere)
- Schooled (Season 2 Premiere)
- Single Parents (Season 2 Premiere)
- South Park (Season 23 Premiere)
- Stumptown (Series Premiere)
- The Goldbergs (Season 7 Premiere)
- The Masked Singer (Season 2 Premiere)
Available Sept. 27
- A Million Little Things (Season 2 Premiere)
- Grey's Anatomy (Season 16 Premiere)
- How to Get Away With Murder (Season 6 Premiere)
- Law & Order: SVU (Season 21 Premiere)
- Perfect Harmony (Series Premiere)
- Sunnyside (Series Premiere)
- Superstore (Season 5 Premiere)
- The Good Place (Final Season Premiere)
Available Sept. 28
- American Housewife (Season 4 Premiere)
- Fresh Off the Boat (Season 6 Premiere)
- Rango
Available Sept. 30
- American Dad! (Season 13)
- America's Funniest Home Videos (Season 30 Premiere)
- Bless the Harts (Series Premiere)
- Bob's Burgers (Season 10 Premiere)
- Family Guy (Season 10 Premiere)
- Shark Tank (Season 11 Premiere)
- The Rookie (Season 2 Premiere)
- The Simpsons (Season 31 Premiere)
- Primal Fear
- Teen Spirit
Bonuses for HBO Premium Subscribers:
- The Deuce (Season 3 Premiere) (9/9)
- Room 104 (Season 3 Premiere) (9/13)
- Mary Queen of Scots (9/7)
- Welcome to Marwen (9/14)
- The Lego Movie 2: The 2nd Part (9/21)
- Buzz (9/25)
- Isn't It Romantic (9/28)
Bonuses for SHOWTIME Premium Subscribers:
- Inside The NFL (Season 12 Premiere) (9/3)
- Couples Therapy (9/6)
- Murder in the Bayou (9/13)
- The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth (Season 4) (9/22)
Bonuses for STARZ Premium Subscribers:
Sept. 1:
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- Angels & Demons
- Boo!
- E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
- Fatal Attraction
- Junior
- Major Payne
- Notorious
- Showgirls
- The Bone Collector
- The Burbs
- Changeling
- The Da Vinci Code
- The Day the Earth Stood Still
- The Fast and the Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Wargames
Sept. 4
- Colombiana
Sept. 6
- Disney's A Christmas Carol
Sept. 8
- Jeepers Creepers
Sept. 9
- Out of Omaha
Sept. 13
- Because I Said So
- Blues Brothers 2000
- Freddy Vs. Jason
- Gone Baby Gone
- Hollywoodland
- Jet Li's Fearless
- Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
- Serenity
- The Constant Gardener
- Vanilla Sky
- You, Me and Dupree
Sept. 14
- A Dog's Way Home
- Moneyball
Sept. 16
- Role Models
Sept. 20
- Empire
- Far From Heaven
- Repo Man
Sept. 21
- Drunk Parents
Sept. 29
- Girlfight