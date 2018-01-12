6 Hacks For Waking Up Early That Every Lazy Girl Needs In Her Life, ASAP

If you're not used to it (or, you know, you're a night owl by nature), waking up early can be the actual worst. There's something so haunting about early mornings — it's dark, it's cold, it's way too quiet, and everything in you is just screaming, "Go back to bed!" If that's you, you're certainly not alone. Almost everyone struggles with waking up early, and almost all of us wish it wasn't such a difficult task. So, if you're looking for hacks for waking up early, lazy girl, join the club.

Early morning people just get their sh*t done, right? They have more time in the day, they can get their workout in, they can go through their Email inboxes, eat breakfast, and walk their dog all before you've pushed snooze for the fifth time. Sometimes it just doesn't feel fair. But here's the thing: Most people aren't naturally early risers, especially after long, busy days. The ones who do get up early just know they need to.

Unfortunately, I can't give you the secret coveted recipe to turn you into the morning person you planned on becoming this year, or even make getting up early super easy for you. Early rising is one of those things in life that takes some determination and a whole lot of will power. Luckily, there are a few ways to boost your willingness to be determined enough to beat the sun to the wake up. Check out these six early morning hacks and pick the ones that work best for you. What do you have to lose (beside sleep, of course)?

1 Keep A Cold Glass Of Water Next To Your Bed Giphy TBH, you might not drink enough water everyday, so take reading this as your reminder to hydrate right now. Better, right? Drinking water right when you wake up in the morning will wake both you and your body up, refresh you, and probably trigger a need for you to head to the bathroom — the one alarm you really can't ignore.

2 Turn The Lights On, Like ASAP Giphy Once you hear that alarm, throw the blankets off and get to that light switch before your mind has a chance to argue. If you sit and reason with yourself, you're more likely to just head back to bed. But if you don't give yourself the chance to say no, the less likely you are to turn the light back off and get back into bed.

3 Reward Yourself With Something To Look Forward To Giphy Maybe cold brew coffee is your jam, or maybe your more of a matcha person. Whatever your morning drink of choice may be, make sure you're stocked up and it's ready for you when you wake up. That little reward is one good thing to brighten up your morning on even the dreariest of days, and it's great positive reinforcement for waking up early. So, on the days when you don't wake up early, you can't have it! How's that for an incentive?

4 Wake Up At The Same Time Everyday Giphy One of the biggest mistakes I used to make was getting up early only when I absolutely had to. Here's the thing — that only makes getting up early harder on you. If you don't create a consistent clock for your body, it gets really confused, and you're not going to feel refreshed in the early mornings. So whether you need to be up or not, set a daily alarm during the week and get up for it.

5 Go To Bed Just A Little Bit Earlier Giphy Yeah, I know, I know, this is the worst hack on this list. But hear me out. I'm not saying you have to go to bed two hours or even an hour early tonight. Start with just 10 or 15 minutes, and work your way back to a reasonable bedtime. Why do this? You can't expect an easy morning wakeup call if you fell asleep at 2 a.m. because you were having a Netflix marathon.