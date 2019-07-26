6 Flirty Texts Women Received From Their Partners That Will Send A Shiver Down Your Spine
If you ever see me smiling in public for no reason, it could be because I just received the most adorable of puppy memes. It could also be that I'm flirtatiously texting a new crush or a partner, and I just can't tear myself away. It could also just be pure joy, but let's face it — it's probably a flirty text. If you want the high from the excitement of a flirty text without the pressure to respond, you may want to check out one of these flirty texts women received from their partners. After all, I personally can get excited over anyone's flirtation — it doesn't have to be my own.
Texting is possibly my favorite way to communicate. I'm a writer, so it stands to reason that I'd like a form of communication where I can put my thoughts down in words. I also like the brevity of it and the chance for a quick little flirty remark. At the start of new romances, texting is what often excites me the most (I'm also a big sex fan, it's a tie). Still, you can't write "LOL" during sex, so maybe texting wins. If you're also a text-fan, you'll love these messages.
Read on to find six flirty texts that might just make you gasp!
1. The Right Vibe
— Karen, 28
Um yeah, nothing gets me going like knowing my partner is on board for the vibe!
2. Insta-Compliment
— Savannah, 26
Somehow, "cute" always turns me on much more than "sexy," and you might feel the same way!
3. A Perfect Reference
— Claudia, 23
Wow, there's truly no greater compliment!
4. Classy Couple
— Jessica, 21
So many great references here, I just can't.
5. Delicious Details
— Hannah, 23
The emojis are everything here.
6. On My Mind
— Claudia, 23
Wow, I have shivers. What a wordsmith!
Flirty texts can be fun to read, even if you don't know the parties involved. That's basically what romance novels are anyway, and I'm here for it. Hopefully, these texts sent some delightful shivers down your spine. And just know that no matter where you are in your dating adventures, you have some exciting texts coming your way soon!