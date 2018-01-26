6 Easy Weekend Getaways That Are Perfect For Two Sisters & A Suitcase

Most getaways are supposed to be putting reality on hold for a bit and relaxing as much as possible. A lot of us also take advantage of the time off and end up going on an epic adventure. There are definitely two types of vacations — and sometimes you just need an easy escape. The best person to take on those trips is your sister. You are pros at vacationing together, so you should consider some low-key, easy weekend getaways for some much-needed family time.

She is your favorite partner for trips, after all, because you've been doing this whole vacation thing together since you were kids. You know what you both like to do, and can go at each other's pace. When you want to slow things down and just have a relaxing weekend, your sis totally understands. When you want to turn it up, she's all about it.

Even though it's a stress-free weekend, that doesn't mean you still can't do some amazing things. That's why you and your sister should really consider these six weekend trip ideas. Don't stress yourself out about packing, either. It's a quick trip out of town, so all you really need is a suitcase with the basics, and your main squeeze. You ladies deserve this, so get to planning ASAP.

1 Go Hiking In The Berkshires Deirdre Malfatto/Stocksy The Berkshires in the mountains of Massachusetts is the ultimate setting for a hike. Explore the 11.2 miles of the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail with a camera in hand — because you'll want to look back on these views forever. If you've always wanted to walk along a railroad track like in the movie Stand By Me, this paved trail covers what used to be a railroad, so you know your surroundings will be downright stunning. Take some truly Instagram-worthy landscape photos, plus some selfies of the two of you among the nature.

2 Visit A Vineyard In The Hamptons CACTUS Blai Baules/Stocksy If you and your sister are 21 and up, you can't go wrong heading to a vineyard in the Hamptons for a long weekend. Check out Wölffer Estate Vineyard, and visit their winery to taste some of the finest wines around. Stop at the Wölffer Kitchen Amagansett for a bite to eat before heading back to your Airbnb. After all, a cheese platter is essential to your wine bonding experience.

3 Go To A Museum In St. Augustine Paul Edmondson/Stocksy Saint Augustine in Florida has so much to offer if you're into scoping out historic sights. The Castillo de San Marcos is located in St. Augustine, in addition to the famed Fountain Of Youth. At night, there are a ton of waterfront dining options with delicious seafood. You and your sis can kick back and relax after exploring all day.

4 Camp Out In Joshua Tree Paul Edmondson/Stocksy If you truly want to get away, you and your sister can go camping in Joshua Tree. There are even some fun campers to rent out on Airbnb like an Airstream or a home with an outdoor dome. How cool are these options for your vacation digs? You can always count on Airbnb to deliver a truly unique place to sleep. By day, you'll be exploring the dessert, and by nighttime, you'll be gazing up at the stunning show the stars are putting on.

5 Get Cozy At A Lodge In Stowe, VT Raymond Forbes LLC/Stocksy Stowe is a beautiful town in Vermont that skiers and hikers cannot get enough of. If your ideal weekend getaway consists of getting cozy and embracing the outdoors, you and your sister can find a lodge or even a log cabin in the mountains to spend a couple of days in. If your weekend getaway is in the winter, spend your days skiing and your nights sitting by the fireplace drinking hot cocoa.