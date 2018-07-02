When I'm with my close friends and family, I show up to pool parties in my bathing suit, with no makeup on, and my hair in a topknot — but when I show up to a work event or a pool party thrown by friends of a friend, I usually wear a summer dress, a no-makeup makeup look and my hair in a cute hairstyle. And even though I secretly would rather be swimming, I avoid getting in the pool to avoid frizzy post-pool hair and raccoon eyes. Luckily, I found a bunch of easy hairstyles for wet hair on Pinterest, so I can finally go swimming at pool parties and stop worrying about looking like a hot mess. Now all that's left is finding an entirely waterproof makeup routine!

The secret to pulling yourself together after a day of swimming is to prepare a well-stocked bag. Bring the essentials (like a towel, sunscreen, a change of clothes, etc.), and pack a few exra hair-saving items like a detangling brush, leave-in conditioner, hair elastics, bobby pins, and hair gel. With these items, you can create the most Instagrammable looks, no matter how much chlorine is in your hair. And because standing in the bathroom mirror while everyone else enjoys the party is not an option, every one of these hairstyles will take no time to create.

Sun's Out, Buns Out

After a day in the pool, always spray your hair with a leave-in conditioner before styling. This will hydrate your hair after a day of damaging chemicals and harsh UV rays. This IGK Thirsty Girl Coconut Milk Leave-In Conditioner ($28; Sephora) sprays on for easy application.

To create this look, part hair into three sections. Beginning at the top section, twist hair into a loose bun, and hold it all together with bobby pins.

Space Age

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Two neatly twisted space buns are not only adorable, they're super easy to create and keep your hair in place no matter how late you stay at the party. To get the neatest pair of buns, part hair down the middle, create two ponytails, and secure with an elastic. To tame flyaways, apply Garnier Fructis Style Pure Clean Extra Strong Hold Styling Gel ($4; Target), even through the lengths of your pontails. Wrap hair into two ballerina buns and secure with bobby pins.

Or if you prefer, you can wear your buns low with a cool side part in the front.

The Milkmaid's Braid

Trust me, this one is much easier than it looks. To prevent it from getting too frizzy, scrunch in a ton of leave-in conditioner into you hair from roots to tips. Grab a section at the front of your hair (above your ear) and create a braid. Secure the ends with a mini elastic, and repeat on the other side. Wrap each braid to the opposite side and use bobby pins to secure the ends under the opposite braid. Do this on the other side, and voilá, you've got yourself a half-up-half-down reverse milkmaid braid.

Twist & Shout

If the thought of braiding your own hair sends you into a panic, I get it! Before you freak out, this rope-inspired twist looks just as cool (if not cooler) and is totally foolproof. Pull hair into a low ponytail and secure with an elastic. Split your ponytail in two sections and twist them in the same direction until you reach the ends. Now twist both sections around each other and tie an elastic at the ends.

Break Out The Bubbly

Another one of my favorite alternatives to braiding hair is the bubble ponytail. All you do is pull hair into a high or low ponytail and secure with and elastic. Now, two inches down from that, slip on a mini elastic band. Continue adding elastics in two-inch increments until you reach the end. Easy, fun, and uber chic!