If some or all of this is resonating, it may be time to take some action and find out if the person you're dating isn't being honest about their relationship status. But what’s the best way to find out? Dorell says that by changing up your current patterns, it could be enough to provide you with the information you need. “For example, if you can never get a hold of them after 5 p.m., you can choose to leave a voicemail at that time or text. Keep it light and stop replying to their messages during the day,” she says. “Interrupt the pattern and see what happens. This is particularly effective if you've already decided that you're prepared to leave the relationship.”

If you favor a more direct route, Leckie suggests just straightforwardly asking them and observing how they respond. “Tell them you need to start going out and doing things together and see how they react. They may even ghost you if they feel you're catching onto them," she says. "Know that if you ask them, though, chances are good they'll lie unless you catch them red-handed — and even then, they may lie. Don’t expect people who are living a lie to tell you the truth.”

Ultimately, the experts say that your gut may be your best defense in a situation like this. “If it doesn’t feel right, it’s not. If it feels shady, it is,” says Leckie. And if your instincts are all telling you they're seeing someone else, her advice is to cut them loose. “Don’t allow yourself to be used. Don’t buy into their obvious lies and excuses. Walk away from these situations and don’t look back,” she concludes.

Most of all, don’t internalize their bad behavior, says Dorell. What they're doing says everything about them and nothing about you. “Them choosing to cheat with you has nothing to do with your worth or lovability,” she explains. “If you were unaware it was happening, forgive yourself and move on. There'll be someone else out there who'll be available and open to make you their priority.”

Experts cited:

Diana Dorell intuitive dating coach and author of The Dating Mirror: Trust Again, Love Again

Trina Leckie, breakup coach and host of the Breakup BOOST podcast