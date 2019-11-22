6 Cute Toiletry Bags That Are Made For A Wanderlust-Filled Life

One of the only fun things about packing is having cute accessories to put your stuff in. Being equipped with the right cases, organizers, and toiletry bags can make prepping for vacay much easier. You not only want bags that are going to be practical for your trip and keep your things organized, but ones that are Insta-worthy, too. Though it may take some time to find just the right ones, this list of cute toiletry bags will give your next packing session a serious upgrade.

It's great to have a toiletry bag with a lot of organizers in it. This way, you can easily stash all of your makeup and beauty products in their own sections. A stylish bag can be difficult to come by — especially if you want to find a unique one that fits your personality and matches your luggage set as a whole. But if you shop from the choices on this list, you're sure to find a toiletry bag that suits your style and needs.

So the next time you're heading out on a trip, consider packing one of these toiletry bags with all of your essentials. It will make packing so much more fun.

1. This Double-Sided Bag Keeps Everything Organized The On The Go Essential Case in Beige $48 | BÉIS This toiletry bag is perfect to keep your in-flight toiletries organized. One side can be for your in-flight supplies, and the other side can be for your post-flight supplies once you get settled into your hotel. With the transparent sides, it's easy to keep track of where everything is. Plus, it comes with a mini mirror for on-the-go touch-ups.

2. This Dopp Kit Comes In Four Neutral Colors Hue Toiletry Bag $48 | CALPAK If you're looking for a toiletry kit that'll hold everything you need, this one from CALPAK is it. The variety of colors it comes in are neutral, chic, and will easily work into your luggage collection. This bag has a side zipper and little pockets so you can store smaller items with ease.

3. This Toiletry Bag Is Sleek And Chic The Dopp Kitt $45 | Away Away has beautiful bags that are both sleek and practical. The simple design of this dopp kit makes it appealing to many types of travelers, and the small pockets make it easy to keep track of your belongings. It comes in three neutral colors so you can easily match all of your luggage, too.

4. This Cool Hanging Toiletry Kit Can Fit So Much Pink Travel Case $25 | Ouai Hanging toiletry kits make your belongings easy to access in the bathroom. This pink case from Ouai is not only practical, but it's a great take on the transparent bags that are trending right now. Plus, the material makes it easy to clean in case of accidental spills.

5. This Pouch Is As Trendy As Can Be Nudestix Pouches $10 | Nudestix These fun bags from Nudestix are absolutely perfect. Though I travel with a ton of toiletries, I really love these pouches to keep all of my "categories" of toiletries separate. And if you're the kind of traveler who only needs a handful of supplies, this pouch is just big enough to keep everything in one place.