6 Brunch Places To Bring Dogs In NYC That Are All The Woof Right Now

Do you know what makes waffles, bacon, and mimosas even better? Going to the best brunch places to bring dogs in NYC (which are dog-friendly based on each venue's particular rules) and taking pics with your fur-ever friend in between every tasty bite. Imagine what those mornings would be like: hopping on the subway on a bright, sunny day, wandering to a fun eatery that's been on your bucket list, and smelling the welcoming aroma of home fries.

Lucky for you, there's already a paw-fect furry friend in your life who would probably love to accompany you on your breakfast adventures and sit next to you while you peruse the menu. They might give you an encouraging bark while you order a flight of juice, and when your avocado toast arrives, they may happily wag their tail and nudge you with a paw as if to say, "Look! It's here!"

In that moment, you'll want to pull out your camera and document your dog being a good boy or girl, making friends with the pups nearby, or trying to steal some of your scrambled eggs when you're in the middle of a conversation. Here are the six brunch places in the city for scoring those pics, that are all the woof right now.

1. The Grey Dog The first is a café and coffee shop with multiple locations in the city, called The Grey Dog. With a breakfast and brunch menu that's available all day, it's the ideal spot to take your fluff on a casual Saturday and enjoy some pancakes. Follow them on Instagram (@thegreydognyc) before you go to see how pups are already chilling at this place as seen on their feed and in their "DOGS OF GD" highlight. Then grab a seat in the outdoor seating area with your pet, where dogs are allowed, according to Rover.com.

2. The Butcher's Daughter love always marisa On my most recent trip to NYC, my best friend and I stopped at the cutest plant-based eatery ever: The Butcher's Daughter. It has an extensive menu with fresh juice flights, and a cozy atmosphere that's aesthetically-pleasing. With three locations in the city — including Nolita, the West Village, and Williamsburg — you can't miss out on it. Head there, take a seat in the dog-friendly restaurant, and make a post with the #dogsofbutchers hashtag afterwards.

3. Dog And Bone With a catchy slogan like, "Sit, Stay, Eat," Dog and Bone's "dog-friendly sidewalk café" is the perfect place to chill and enjoy brunch. Take a few selfies with your pup while you're waiting for your food. Then, kick back and enjoy your breakfast poutine and bonding time with your number one fluff.

4. Sunflower Cafe If you and your pup go to Sunflower Cafe for brunch, the rest of your day is bound to be bright. That's because this eatery is an amazing spot to treat yourself to a savory omelette or Nutella pancakes. Kosher options are available here, too, as well as great backdrops for pics. Cute benches and the artsy backsplashes you love? This place has it all and is showcasing it on Instagram (@sunflowercafenyc). According to Yelp and a post on social media where they venue is loving on their local pups, it's dog-friendly.

5. Gertie Just because you're in NYC doesn't mean you can't get a taste of California-inspired cuisine. At Gertie, the LA-esque eatery in Brooklyn, you can enjoy delicious eats in a colorful space. You can savor goodies like cinnamon English muffins. The best part? You can bring your doggone adorable pet up to the to-go window and possibly end up in the "PupsluvGertie" highlight on Gertie's Instagram (@gertienyc).