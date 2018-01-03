6 Benefits Of Yoga Pants, AKA Your Beloved Second Skin

I can say with confidence that being cozy is one of my priorities in life. It's rare for me to be wearing any articles of clothing — especially when I'm at home — that aren't soft enough to take a quick snooze in. But I truly believe that the benefits of wearing yoga pants every day actually extend well beyond the wonderful aspect of their comfortability.

Now, it may or may not surprise you to learn that, according to research, the clothing you choose to wear can have real psychological effects on you and your well-being. Researchers refer to this as "enclothed cognition," and basically, the bottom line is that dressing yourself in things that make you feel both comfortable and presentable, in a way that feels good to you, is really important for your mental health. And yes, wearing your yoga pants every day totally counts here, as long as it genuinely makes you feel your best from head to toe.

In fact, there are a lot of pretty cool benefits to wearing yoga pants on the reg that you probably haven't ever considered. I'm sure you don't need another reason to spend your next paycheck on a fresh new pair of Lululemons, but in case you do, here's why you're totally justified to live that yoga pants life all day, every day.

1 They Might Help Dial Down Your Stress Levels Once I explain this, it probably won't come as much of a surprise, but how comfortable you feel could have a real impact on your levels of stress. If you tend toward anxiety most days, you might want to consider investing in few pairs of soft, cozy yoga pants that make you feel good from the inside out. A nice pair of yoga pants and an oversized sweater can go a long way toward making a daunting day seem a little more approachable.

2 They Make It Easier To Exercise Kind of obvious, right? But I can't tell you how many times I've copped out of a workout because I forgot to pack a pair of yoga pants to change into. Fun fact: If those stretchy bad boys are already a part of your outfit, not only are you avoiding that problem, but it's also been said that wearing clothing you can exercise in can actually make you feel more ready and motivated for your workout.

3 They May Be Better For Your Health Than Regular Pants Giphy Hear me out on this. Clothing of any kind that's too tight and restrictive can make it harder for you to breathe, and in some cases, can actually have the effect of numbing your limbs if you're wearing clothes meant to alter your shape in one way or another. To state the obvious, that's not good for you! A sweet and soft pair of yoga pants won't have that effect, as long as you prioritize comfort over tightness when you shop.

4 You Can Stretch Anywhere, At Any Time Giphy I'm the type of person who will lunge in a grocery store if I feel like I want or need to, and wearing pants that stretch comfortably makes this a real possibility. The health benefits of stretching are simply boundless, so wearing your yoga pants at all times means you can do a downward dog next to your desk, or effortlessly pop your leg up onto a fence the moment the impulse strikes. You do you, girl.

5 It's The Perfect Pair Of Pants For Every Occasion Reebok Linear High Rise Legging, $59.97, Reebok You can wear them to brunch under a sundress. You can pop a long dress shirt over them for work. You can take a yoga class in them (duh), or go for a jog around the park. You can add heels and a sexy sweater, and go get a drink with a friend. All of these things are possible in your trusty yoga pants!