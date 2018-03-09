Spring break is right around the corner, and plans are being put into action. Where should you go? Should you hit the beach or the slopes? Should you buy a one-piece or a bikini, or both?! So many questions, so little time. If there’s one thing you need to do before it’s too late, it’s booking a place to stay. Hotels and home rentals fill up quickly once spring break rolls around, and you don't want to be stuck with the limited options at the last minute. There are some ultimate Airbnb rentals for spring break that you'll want to check out to get your squad fueled up.

There are several benefits to booking a home rental if you're spring break bound with your BFFs. You've got so many unique options, you'll have more space, you can split the cost with your friends, and you can also use the kitchen to cook family-style dinners that save you from blowing your budget on restaurant food. You can all wake up together and get the day started, which makes everything a little more fun. Whether you're headed to the beach, the city, or the desert, you'll want to open up a tab to start your Airbnb search.

1 This Gorgeous Beachfront Condo In Puerto Vallarta Airbnb This luxurious beachfront condo is set on Mexico's Pacific Coast. Puerto Vallarta is known for its pristine beaches, water sports, thrilling excursions, and incredible nightlife. You can beat the crowds at more popular spring break spots in Mexico like Cancun and Cabo, while still enjoying the sun, sand, and fun. This condo gives you direct access to a dope infinity pool, along with a private beach, tennis courts, gym, spa, parking, and security. You'll get a resort feel, without the resort price. The best part? You can bring up to five friends to share this sweet spot with.

2 This Gulf Shores Condo With A Balcony View That'll Make Your Jaw Drop Airbnb When you first think of Alabama, white sand beaches and blue water probably don't come to mind. But, Alabama spotlights some of the best beaches in the South. If you're keeping it local, check out this beachfront condo with incredibly gorgeous views of the Gulf of Mexico. With five beds and a personal kitchen, you can bring up to seven friends.

3 A Hidden Gem Located In Austin Airbnb Headed to Austin's South by Southwest Music Festival? Check out this unique "hideaway" close to downtown. The quirky teepee yurt and vintage Airstream will truly make your stay in Austin an unforgettable experience. Skip the beach and check out the South by Southwest lineup for an alternative spring break option.

4 A Trendy Condo In "The World's Luckiest Fishing Village" Airbnb Known for its glorious shorelines, Destin, Florida is another hot spring break destination that you won't even need a passport for. This incredibly trendy condo is only a quick three-minute walk from the surf and sand — so don't forget to pack a few of your fave swimsuits. If you love fishing, you'll be in luck because Destin is known as "The World's Luckiest Fishing Village."

5 A Rad Cabin In California's Instagram-Worthy Desert Airbnb If you're really looking looking to wind down and disconnect on spring break, check out this cabin in the California desert. If you follow any fashion or travel influencers on Instagram, you've probably seen Joshua Tree make an appearance on your feed more than once. This is the perfect spring break spot for friends who want to steer clear of the beach crowds for an otherworldly experience.