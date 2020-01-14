Dolls Kill; Nasty Gal

6 2020 Sweater Trends To Keep You Warm & Stylish This Winter

By Bella Gerard

Is 2020 the year of the sweater? Childhood Me had a full-on breakdown every time my patient mother tried to coax me into a scratchy, stuffy turtleneck, but now I literally can't stop buying them — plus, they're all over Instagram. If you're looking for the perfect sweaters to jazz up your winter wardrobe, I recommend paying attention to these six 2020 sweater trends and making time for a lengthy social media stalk session to see how Instagram's biggest fashionistas and It Girls wear their faves.

Half-Buttoned Cardigans

No trend has taken off over the past few months quite like the half-buttoned, cardigan-as-a-top look. Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner are massive fans of the vibe, and while I highly recommend snagging an old-school cardi for cheap at your local thrift store, I love that the Millau Fine Gauge Cardigan Sweater ($29, originally $96, LF Stores) comes with a hook and eye closure instead of traditional buttons, to ensure you nail that carefree, half-unbuttoned look every single time.

Millau Fine Gauge Cardigan Sweater
$96
$29
 | 
LF Stores

Fuzzy Finish

In 2019, chunky knits were all the rage, but in 2020, it's all about a fluffy, fuzzy feel. Something about this '90s-inspired fabric is betchy in all the right ways — like, you just know Cher from Clueless had more than a few fuzzy sweaters in her closet for low-key days when she still wanted to look cute. To give the look a go, try out the Old Navy Plus-Size Cozy Eyelash Sweater ($53, Old Navy), available in three colors.

Plus-Size Cozy Eyelash Sweater
$53
 | 
Old Navy

Tie-Front Cardi

Another cardigan trend making waves this season is the tie-front closure, which is the exact opposite of the look your mom is picturing when you tell her you've bought a new cardigan. The ~sexy~ cardigan look is a full-on fashionista movement, and if you're bold enough to try it on for size, snag the We All Love a Tie-r Cropped Cardigan ($20, originally $45, Nasty Gal) and start taking selfies.

We All Love a Tie-r Cropped Cardigan
$45
$20
 | 
Nasty Gal

Crochet Chic

Crochet ensembles were all over the Spring/Summer 2020 runways at fashion week, with brands like Kate Spade, Marni, and Fendi giving the see-through knit its long-overdue moment. To start rocking the trend before the weather warms up, a crochet-style sweater like the Express Mock Neck Open Stitch Sweater ($60, Express) is a perfect pick.

Mock Neck Open Stitch Sweater
$60
 | 
Express

Puffy Sleeves

Another massive 2020 trend is oversized, princess-level puffy sleeves, and of course, the look is even better on a sweater. While a full-on fluffy sleeve is great, I happen to prefer a puffy moment that hits from shoulder to elbow, as seen on the ASOS DESIGN Chunky Rib Balloon Sleeve Sweater ($45, ASOS). If you're wearing a ton of thick layers in the winter weather, the more fitted bottom to the sleeve will add some definition to your OOTD's silhouette.

ASOS DESIGN Chunky Rib Balloon Sleeve Sweater
$45
 | 
ASOS

Square Neckline

Don't worry, turtlenecks aren't going anywhere, but if you're planning to rock a sweater to happy hour, a square-necked situation is the move. Teen me wouldn't be caught dead in anything other than a V-neck, but as an ~adult~, I'm super drawn to styles like the 4SI3NNA Lina Square Neck Crop Sweater ($68, Nordstrom). It's not full-on sexy-cardigan-level flirty, but it's a damn good happy medium for cold-weather nights out.

4SI3NNA Lina Square Neck Crop Sweater
$68
 | 
Nordstrom

With all these cute sweaters to consider, I wouldn't mind if the weather stays cold for a little bit longer. I need time to wear them all!