Is 2020 the year of the sweater? Childhood Me had a full-on breakdown every time my patient mother tried to coax me into a scratchy, stuffy turtleneck, but now I literally can't stop buying them — plus, they're all over Instagram. If you're looking for the perfect sweaters to jazz up your winter wardrobe, I recommend paying attention to these six 2020 sweater trends and making time for a lengthy social media stalk session to see how Instagram's biggest fashionistas and It Girls wear their faves.

Half-Buttoned Cardigans

No trend has taken off over the past few months quite like the half-buttoned, cardigan-as-a-top look. Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner are massive fans of the vibe, and while I highly recommend snagging an old-school cardi for cheap at your local thrift store, I love that the Millau Fine Gauge Cardigan Sweater ($29, originally $96, LF Stores) comes with a hook and eye closure instead of traditional buttons, to ensure you nail that carefree, half-unbuttoned look every single time.

Fuzzy Finish

In 2019, chunky knits were all the rage, but in 2020, it's all about a fluffy, fuzzy feel. Something about this '90s-inspired fabric is betchy in all the right ways — like, you just know Cher from Clueless had more than a few fuzzy sweaters in her closet for low-key days when she still wanted to look cute. To give the look a go, try out the Old Navy Plus-Size Cozy Eyelash Sweater ($53, Old Navy), available in three colors.

Tie-Front Cardi

Another cardigan trend making waves this season is the tie-front closure, which is the exact opposite of the look your mom is picturing when you tell her you've bought a new cardigan. The ~sexy~ cardigan look is a full-on fashionista movement, and if you're bold enough to try it on for size, snag the We All Love a Tie-r Cropped Cardigan ($20, originally $45, Nasty Gal) and start taking selfies.

Crochet Chic

Crochet ensembles were all over the Spring/Summer 2020 runways at fashion week, with brands like Kate Spade, Marni, and Fendi giving the see-through knit its long-overdue moment. To start rocking the trend before the weather warms up, a crochet-style sweater like the Express Mock Neck Open Stitch Sweater ($60, Express) is a perfect pick.

Puffy Sleeves

Another massive 2020 trend is oversized, princess-level puffy sleeves, and of course, the look is even better on a sweater. While a full-on fluffy sleeve is great, I happen to prefer a puffy moment that hits from shoulder to elbow, as seen on the ASOS DESIGN Chunky Rib Balloon Sleeve Sweater ($45, ASOS). If you're wearing a ton of thick layers in the winter weather, the more fitted bottom to the sleeve will add some definition to your OOTD's silhouette.

Square Neckline

Don't worry, turtlenecks aren't going anywhere, but if you're planning to rock a sweater to happy hour, a square-necked situation is the move. Teen me wouldn't be caught dead in anything other than a V-neck, but as an ~adult~, I'm super drawn to styles like the 4SI3NNA Lina Square Neck Crop Sweater ($68, Nordstrom). It's not full-on sexy-cardigan-level flirty, but it's a damn good happy medium for cold-weather nights out.

With all these cute sweaters to consider, I wouldn't mind if the weather stays cold for a little bit longer. I need time to wear them all!