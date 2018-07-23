50 Pool Puns For Instagram Captions When Your Pics Are Fresh To Depth
Summer is in full swing, so you've probably already had a pool party or two. If it were up to me, every day would be a pool day, but alas, we have responsibilities. That just means at the next pool party, it's time to live it up. In addition to floating the day away and dipping your toes in the water, have a tropical poolside drink in your hand (if you're 21 or over) and stream the top hits of the summer. For all the fun that'll inevitably go down, you'll need some pool puns for Instagram captions, because you want to be clever AF.
There's no denying that when the puns starts flowing, you can't help but laugh. That's exactly what you want to happen when someone is scrolling through your Insta feed, and sees your pool party pics. You need a caption that best describes the good vibes on your flamingo float.
When you're ready to post, use any of these 50 pool puns as your caption. Sure, they may be a little cheesy, but it's whatever floats your boat, and you're just taking advantage of that summer sea-sun, so water you wading for? Get to posting, STAT.
1. "And we'll all float on okay." — Modest Mouse, "Float On"
2. "Seas the day." — Unknown
3. "Water you doing?" — Unknown
4. "We were mermaid for each other." — Unknown
5. "A splashing good time!" — Unknown
6. "Tropic like it's hot." — Unknown
7. "'Tis the sea-sun." — Unknown
8. "You had me at Aloha." — Unknown
9. "Having a splashtastic time." — Unknown
10. "It deep-ends." — Unknown
11. "Keep palm and carry on." — Unknown
12. "You mermaid to go far." — Unknown
13. "Party like a lobstar." — Unknown
14. "Back in the swim of things." — Unknown
15. "This princess wears flippers." — Unknown
16. "New shellphone, who this?" — Unknown
17. "I washed up like this." — Unknown
18. "Shell-abrate good times." — Unknown
19. "Happy as a clam." — Unknown
20. "Girls just want to have sun." — Unknown
21. "Shell yeah." — Unknown
22. "Fresh to depth." — Unknown
23. "Shake your palm palms." — Unknown
24. "Yeah buoy." — Unknown
25. "If there's a will, there's a wave." — Unknown
26. "To infinity pool, and beyond." — Unknown
27. "We're pool for the summer." — Unknown
28. "Let your worries drift away." — Unknown
29. "Jaw ready for this?" — Unknown
30. "I don't think you ready for this jelly." — Destiny's Child, "Bootylicious"
31. "Piña cola-duh." — Unknown
32. "Sip me baby, one more time." — Unknown
33. "My milkshake brings all the buoys to the yard." — Unknown
34. "Pun in the sun." — Unknown
35. "When life hands you pineapples, make piña coladas." — Unknown
36. "Good times and tan lines." — Unknown
37. "How aboat it?" — Unknown
38. "Go with the flow." — Unknown
39. "I have a sinking feeling." — Unknown
40. "Water you sinking aboat?" — Unknown
41. "It's a waterful life." — Unknown
42. "I like to stay current." — Unknown
43. "I'm relay fast in the pool." — Unknown
44. "Having a fintastic time." — Unknown
45. "Pool hair, don't care." — Unknown
46. "Best fins forever." — Unknown
47. "When I dip, you dip, we dip." — Freak Nasty, "Da' Dip"
48. "Floating into summer." — Unknown
49. "If in doubt, swim it out." — Unknown
50. "Keep calm and swim on." — Unknown