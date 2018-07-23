50 Pool Puns For Instagram Captions When Your Pics Are Fresh To Depth

Summer is in full swing, so you've probably already had a pool party or two. If it were up to me, every day would be a pool day, but alas, we have responsibilities. That just means at the next pool party, it's time to live it up. In addition to floating the day away and dipping your toes in the water, have a tropical poolside drink in your hand (if you're 21 or over) and stream the top hits of the summer. For all the fun that'll inevitably go down, you'll need some pool puns for Instagram captions, because you want to be clever AF.

There's no denying that when the puns starts flowing, you can't help but laugh. That's exactly what you want to happen when someone is scrolling through your Insta feed, and sees your pool party pics. You need a caption that best describes the good vibes on your flamingo float.

When you're ready to post, use any of these 50 pool puns as your caption. Sure, they may be a little cheesy, but it's whatever floats your boat, and you're just taking advantage of that summer sea-sun, so water you wading for? Get to posting, STAT.

1. "And we'll all float on okay." — Modest Mouse, "Float On"

2. "Seas the day." — Unknown

3. "Water you doing?" — Unknown

4. "We were mermaid for each other." — Unknown

5. "A splashing good time!" — Unknown

6. "Tropic like it's hot." — Unknown

7. "'Tis the sea-sun." — Unknown

8. "You had me at Aloha." — Unknown

9. "Having a splashtastic time." — Unknown

10. "It deep-ends." — Unknown

11. "Keep palm and carry on." — Unknown

12. "You mermaid to go far." — Unknown

13. "Party like a lobstar." — Unknown

14. "Back in the swim of things." — Unknown

15. "This princess wears flippers." — Unknown

16. "New shellphone, who this?" — Unknown

17. "I washed up like this." — Unknown

18. "Shell-abrate good times." — Unknown

19. "Happy as a clam." — Unknown

20. "Girls just want to have sun." — Unknown

21. "Shell yeah." — Unknown

22. "Fresh to depth." — Unknown

23. "Shake your palm palms." — Unknown

24. "Yeah buoy." — Unknown

25. "If there's a will, there's a wave." — Unknown

26. "To infinity pool, and beyond." — Unknown

27. "We're pool for the summer." — Unknown

28. "Let your worries drift away." — Unknown

29. "Jaw ready for this?" — Unknown

30. "I don't think you ready for this jelly." — Destiny's Child, "Bootylicious"

31. "Piña cola-duh." — Unknown

32. "Sip me baby, one more time." — Unknown

33. "My milkshake brings all the buoys to the yard." — Unknown

34. "Pun in the sun." — Unknown

35. "When life hands you pineapples, make piña coladas." — Unknown

36. "Good times and tan lines." — Unknown

37. "How aboat it?" — Unknown

38. "Go with the flow." — Unknown

39. "I have a sinking feeling." — Unknown

40. "Water you sinking aboat?" — Unknown

41. "It's a waterful life." — Unknown

42. "I like to stay current." — Unknown

43. "I'm relay fast in the pool." — Unknown

44. "Having a fintastic time." — Unknown

45. "Pool hair, don't care." — Unknown

46. "Best fins forever." — Unknown

47. "When I dip, you dip, we dip." — Freak Nasty, "Da' Dip"

48. "Floating into summer." — Unknown

49. "If in doubt, swim it out." — Unknown

50. "Keep calm and swim on." — Unknown