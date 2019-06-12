50 Group Chat Names For Bridesmaids & Good Wedding Vibes Only

Being a bridesmaid is so much more than attending the bachelorette party and wearing coordinating dresses on the big day. A bridesmaid is someone who is there for the bride-to-be every step of the planning process, and that means being in constant contact. After she said, "Yes," you were asked to stand by her side. That's why you and the other bridesmaids need to start a group chat ASAP. This chat will become super valuable to you over the next few months, and I'm here to kick off the fun with group chat names for bridesmaids.

As bridesmaids, you need to help plan the bridal shower, bachelorette party, and coordinate any small details you can for the happy couple. You're there to be a support system to your friend, and it can become overwhelming if you're not prepared. A solid group chat can help ease any wedding planning stress, but you have to do it right. With one name, your group chat will be so much easier to find amongst your your other convos when you need to send a quick link to the "I do" crew.

As easy as choosing a name may sound, it can be difficult coming up with the right one on your own. You already know how hard it is deciding on the best bridesmaids dresses, and don't even get me started on the details of the bachelorette party. I don't want you to have to deal with any unnecessary planning when you already have so much on your plate. That's why I've assembled these 50 bridesmaids group chat names for you to choose from. Send it to the bride squad, and see what everyone likes. Then, pick the one name that makes everyone happy, and get to texting. You have a big day coming up, and the fun has just begun.

1. Bride Squad

2. The Bride And Her Baes

3. I Do Crew

4. Wedding Vibes Only

5. We Said Yes

6. The Bridal Bunch

7. Wanderlust And Bridal Dust

8. Peachy Queens

9. Brides Peeps

10. I'm Ready To Party — Bridesmaids

11. Mermaid To Be Bridesmaids

12. Friends Of Honor

13. Honor Guard

14. Bride's Entourage

15. Bridal Posse

16. The Commitment Crew

17. Cake's Already In Tiers

18. Team Bride

19. Partners In Wine

20. We Want Cake

21. Bride Support Crew

22. Wedding Hotline

23. Aloha Beaches

24. Bride's Beaches

25. Wedding Planning In Progress

26. Bachelorette Party Spoilers

27. Planning A Bach

28. We Have Matching Dresses

29. Fab Five

30. Fantastic Four

31. Three Musketeers

33. Dream Team

34. My Support Bras

35. A Whole Lotta Love

36. Doughnut Know What I'd Do Without You

37. Wedding Secrets

38. Family Ties

39. Love So Matcha

40. Friends For Wife

41. Sisterhood

42. Chat's Got A Ring To It

43. The Chosen Ones

44. The Queen’s Women

45. Kiss The Miss Goodbye

46. Getting Hitched

47. Put A Ring On It

48. You Can't Sit With Us — Mean Girls

49. Lucky Charms

50. It Just Got Real