50 Group Chat Names For Bridesmaids & Good Wedding Vibes Only
Being a bridesmaid is so much more than attending the bachelorette party and wearing coordinating dresses on the big day. A bridesmaid is someone who is there for the bride-to-be every step of the planning process, and that means being in constant contact. After she said, "Yes," you were asked to stand by her side. That's why you and the other bridesmaids need to start a group chat ASAP. This chat will become super valuable to you over the next few months, and I'm here to kick off the fun with group chat names for bridesmaids.
As bridesmaids, you need to help plan the bridal shower, bachelorette party, and coordinate any small details you can for the happy couple. You're there to be a support system to your friend, and it can become overwhelming if you're not prepared. A solid group chat can help ease any wedding planning stress, but you have to do it right. With one name, your group chat will be so much easier to find amongst your your other convos when you need to send a quick link to the "I do" crew.
As easy as choosing a name may sound, it can be difficult coming up with the right one on your own. You already know how hard it is deciding on the best bridesmaids dresses, and don't even get me started on the details of the bachelorette party. I don't want you to have to deal with any unnecessary planning when you already have so much on your plate. That's why I've assembled these 50 bridesmaids group chat names for you to choose from. Send it to the bride squad, and see what everyone likes. Then, pick the one name that makes everyone happy, and get to texting. You have a big day coming up, and the fun has just begun.
1. Bride Squad
2. The Bride And Her Baes
3. I Do Crew
4. Wedding Vibes Only
5. We Said Yes
6. The Bridal Bunch
7. Wanderlust And Bridal Dust
8. Peachy Queens
9. Brides Peeps
10. I'm Ready To Party — Bridesmaids
11. Mermaid To Be Bridesmaids
12. Friends Of Honor
13. Honor Guard
14. Bride's Entourage
15. Bridal Posse
16. The Commitment Crew
17. Cake's Already In Tiers
18. Team Bride
19. Partners In Wine
20. We Want Cake
21. Bride Support Crew
22. Wedding Hotline
23. Aloha Beaches
24. Bride's Beaches
25. Wedding Planning In Progress
26. Bachelorette Party Spoilers
27. Planning A Bach
28. We Have Matching Dresses
29. Fab Five
30. Fantastic Four
31. Three Musketeers
33. Dream Team
34. My Support Bras
35. A Whole Lotta Love
36. Doughnut Know What I'd Do Without You
37. Wedding Secrets
38. Family Ties
39. Love So Matcha
40. Friends For Wife
41. Sisterhood
42. Chat's Got A Ring To It
43. The Chosen Ones
44. The Queen’s Women
45. Kiss The Miss Goodbye
46. Getting Hitched
47. Put A Ring On It
48. You Can't Sit With Us — Mean Girls
49. Lucky Charms
50. It Just Got Real