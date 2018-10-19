50 Funny Halloween Puns For Instagram That'll Make You Laugh Until You Coffin

Halloween is right around the corner, which means it's time for you to start planning your costume, if you haven't already. You might go all out in something super scary, or you may just put on a pair of animal ears and go as a mouse. (Duh!) Regardless of what you wear, you're definitely going to be taking a ton of pictures with your witches, and nothing goes better with your spooky pics than funny Halloween puns for Instagram.

Halloween is the one night a year when you can go ham in the costume department and no one will judge you for it. Whether you come up with something really simple (I've admittedly dressed up as a cat for a few years), or think up a full-fledged punny costume, your ensemble will be worth snapping some selfies in.

Celebrating Halloween is our way of knowing that we are saying goodbye to fall and are (begrudgingly) welcoming winter. So put on your outfit, grab your best ghoulfriends, and head out for one of the most memorable nights of the year.

1. "Creep it real." — Unknown

2. "If you've got it, haunt it." — Rose Pressey

3. "I'm only here for the boos." — Unknown

4. "Trick or treat yo' self." — Unknown

5. "Witch better have my candy." — Unknown

6. "What do you get when you drop a pumpkin? Squash." — Unknown

7. "Hey boo-tiful!" — Unknown

8. "Bow down, witches." — Unknown

9. "I know every trick or treat in the book." — Unknown

10. "Demons are a ghoul's best friend." — Unknown

11. "I would make a skeleton joke, but you wouldn't find it very humerus." — Unknown

12. "My resting witch face." — Unknown

13. "Halloween puns make me laugh until I coffin." — Unknown

14. "Getting kissed by a vampire is a pain in the neck." — Unknown

15. "You can't teach an old dog new tricks or treats." — Unknown

16. #SquadGhouls — Unknown

17. "A skeleton's favorite instrument is the trom-bone." — Unknown

18. "Basic witch." — Unknown

19. "Always look on the fright side of life." — Unknown

20. "Bone appetit!" — Unknown

21. "Straight outta coffin." — Unknown

22. "Eye want candy." — Unknown

23. "I go to bars for the boos." — Unknown

24. "Eat, drink, and be scary." — Unknown

25. "I'm Mr. Frightside." — Unknown

26. "No body won the skeleton race." — Unknown

27. "Your costume is so realistic, it's uncandy." — Unknown

28. "Gimme all the boos." — Unknown

29. "Halloween is a spooktacular holiday." — Unknown

30. "Cheers, witches." — Unknown

31. "Don't blame it on the gourd times, blame it on the boo-gie." — Unknown

32. "Your vampire costume is fangtastic." — Unknown

33. "Me and my ghoulfriends want your candy." — Unknown

34. "Don't cry — you don't want to ruin your ma-scare-a." — Unknown

35. "Halloween candy is yummy and all, but don't forget to save room for 'I scream.'" — Unknown

36. "Life is gourd." — Unknown

37. "Wicked awesome." — Unknown

38. "Oh my gourd, I love Halloween." — Unknown

39. "Happy haunting, ghoulfriend." — Unknown

40. "Putting the 'boo' in booty." — Unknown

41. "Your tricks will definitely come in candy." — Unknown

42. "Let's have some skele-fun." — Unknown

43. "No matter what costumes they wear, when the Halloween candy comes out, everyone is a-goblin!" — Unknown

44. "We're having a gourd time tonight." — Unknown

45. "You are unBOOlievable." — Unknown

46. "Hey boo!" — Unknown

47. "Batty about you." — Unknown

48. "Let's get this party startled." — Unknown

49. "You can't skele-run from my skele-puns." — Unknown

50. "Boo Felicia." — Unknown