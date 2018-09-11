With Halloween creeping near, the one thing everyone's asking is, "What are you going to be this year?" The question gets harder and harder, and most of us are too lazy or busy to even try nowadays. In the past, I've definitely thrown together last-minute costumes from whatever was in my closet at the time. The one way to make a last-minute costume look planned out is by having some awesome makeup. And when your face looks fierce, you'll want some clever captions for Halloween makeup when you post that selfie to the 'Gram.

Now is truly the time to be alive for us lazy girls who just don't have the energy. When you have YouTube tutorials at your fingertips, you don't have plan out an elaborate costume that costs way too much for one night of fun. Grab your favorite leather jacket and black dress, then take your witch look up a notch with a smokey eye and dark lipstick. You also don't need to do the whole traditional cat whiskers with a eyeliner pencil anymore. There are tons of really great cat eye looks that will have you feline fab in just about no time.

When you're looking that good, a selfie is necessary. Use any of these 50 makeup captions for your Halloween Instagram post.

1. "With a good makeup brush, every woman can be an artist." — Unknown

2. "May your Pumpkin Spice Latte be hot, and your eyeliner be even." — Unknown

3. "May your Halloween be as on point as your makeup." — Unknown

4. "The only drama that I enjoy is in my lashes." — Unknown

5. "Makeup is not a mask. Makeup is art. Makeup is passion. Makeup is expression." — Unknown

6. "If you've got it, haunt it." — Unknown

7. "Looking and feeling un-boo-lievable." — Unknown

8. "Witch, please. I look great." — Unknown

9. "Wake up and makeup." — Unknown

10. "Get it ghoul." — Unknown

11. "To be honest, this year I'm just winging it with my costume." — Unknown

12. "I'm a mouse, duh." — Mean Girls

13. "Ghouls just wanna have fun." — Unknown

14. "Bat those lashes." — Unknown

15. "Hello gourdgeous." — Unknown

16. "I'm feeling boo-tiful." — Unknown

17. "This year, I'm a Hallow-Queen." — Unknown

18. "I'm late to the party, mostly because of liquid eyeliner." — Unknown

19. "I like my eyelashes as black as the night." — Unknown

20. "Brow down witches." — Unknown

21. "Trick or treat yourself." — Unknown

22. "Makeup is my art." — Unknown

23. "I came. I saw. I contoured." — Unknown

24. "I'm batty for you." — Unknown

25. "People will stare. Make it worth their while." — Harry Winston

26. "Fangs for the memories." — Unknown

27. "I witch you a Happy Halloween." — Unknown

28. "Too glam to give a damn." — Unknown

29. "Only a little bit batty." — Unknown

30. "Witch better have my lipstick." — Unknown

31. "Kisses." — Unknown

32. "It's my ultimate goal to have eyelashes full enough to fly me away from everyone's BS." — Unknown

33. "I fought a killer and didn't even smudge my makeup." — Rose Pressey

34. "Eyebrows speak louder than words." — Unknown

35. "I have a complicated relationship with my matte liquid lipstick and Halloween candy." — Unknown

36. "A woman is helpless only while her nail polish is drying." — Someecards

37. "I told you I'll be ready in five minutes. Stop calling me every half hour." — Unknown

38. "Just wing it. Life, eyeliner, everything." — Unknown

39. "I would stop buying makeup, but I'm not a quitter." — Unknown

40. "Eyebrow game? You think this is some kind of game?" — Unknown

41. "I own way too much makeup for only having one face." — Unknown

42. "All things are possible with coffee and mascara." — Unknown

43. "Here's a scary story: My eyebrows three years ago." — Unknown

44. "I believe that all women are pretty without makeup — but with the right makeup can be pretty powerful." — Bobbi Brown

45. "Without my makeup bag, I scare small children." — Unknown

46. "Surround yourself with makeup, not negativity." — Unknown

47. "I judge how well my day has gone by how much makeup I have left on at the end of the day." — Unknown

48. "Never ask a girl with perfect eyebrows why she's late." — Unknown

49. "Put on some red lipstick and live a little." — Unknown

50. "Someone once said, 'Dark lipstick makes you look intimidating.' To that I say, 'Good.'" — Unknown