50 Clever Captions For Halloween Makeup When You Want To Haunt It
With Halloween creeping near, the one thing everyone's asking is, "What are you going to be this year?" The question gets harder and harder, and most of us are too lazy or busy to even try nowadays. In the past, I've definitely thrown together last-minute costumes from whatever was in my closet at the time. The one way to make a last-minute costume look planned out is by having some awesome makeup. And when your face looks fierce, you'll want some clever captions for Halloween makeup when you post that selfie to the 'Gram.
Now is truly the time to be alive for us lazy girls who just don't have the energy. When you have YouTube tutorials at your fingertips, you don't have plan out an elaborate costume that costs way too much for one night of fun. Grab your favorite leather jacket and black dress, then take your witch look up a notch with a smokey eye and dark lipstick. You also don't need to do the whole traditional cat whiskers with a eyeliner pencil anymore. There are tons of really great cat eye looks that will have you feline fab in just about no time.
When you're looking that good, a selfie is necessary. Use any of these 50 makeup captions for your Halloween Instagram post.
1. "With a good makeup brush, every woman can be an artist." — Unknown
2. "May your Pumpkin Spice Latte be hot, and your eyeliner be even." — Unknown
3. "May your Halloween be as on point as your makeup." — Unknown
4. "The only drama that I enjoy is in my lashes." — Unknown
5. "Makeup is not a mask. Makeup is art. Makeup is passion. Makeup is expression." — Unknown
6. "If you've got it, haunt it." — Unknown
7. "Looking and feeling un-boo-lievable." — Unknown
8. "Witch, please. I look great." — Unknown
9. "Wake up and makeup." — Unknown
10. "Get it ghoul." — Unknown
11. "To be honest, this year I'm just winging it with my costume." — Unknown
12. "I'm a mouse, duh." — Mean Girls
13. "Ghouls just wanna have fun." — Unknown
14. "Bat those lashes." — Unknown
15. "Hello gourdgeous." — Unknown
16. "I'm feeling boo-tiful." — Unknown
17. "This year, I'm a Hallow-Queen." — Unknown
18. "I'm late to the party, mostly because of liquid eyeliner." — Unknown
19. "I like my eyelashes as black as the night." — Unknown
20. "Brow down witches." — Unknown
21. "Trick or treat yourself." — Unknown
22. "Makeup is my art." — Unknown
23. "I came. I saw. I contoured." — Unknown
24. "I'm batty for you." — Unknown
25. "People will stare. Make it worth their while." — Harry Winston
26. "Fangs for the memories." — Unknown
27. "I witch you a Happy Halloween." — Unknown
28. "Too glam to give a damn." — Unknown
29. "Only a little bit batty." — Unknown
30. "Witch better have my lipstick." — Unknown
31. "Kisses." — Unknown
32. "It's my ultimate goal to have eyelashes full enough to fly me away from everyone's BS." — Unknown
33. "I fought a killer and didn't even smudge my makeup." — Rose Pressey
34. "Eyebrows speak louder than words." — Unknown
35. "I have a complicated relationship with my matte liquid lipstick and Halloween candy." — Unknown
36. "A woman is helpless only while her nail polish is drying." — Someecards
37. "I told you I'll be ready in five minutes. Stop calling me every half hour." — Unknown
38. "Just wing it. Life, eyeliner, everything." — Unknown
39. "I would stop buying makeup, but I'm not a quitter." — Unknown
40. "Eyebrow game? You think this is some kind of game?" — Unknown
41. "I own way too much makeup for only having one face." — Unknown
42. "All things are possible with coffee and mascara." — Unknown
43. "Here's a scary story: My eyebrows three years ago." — Unknown
44. "I believe that all women are pretty without makeup — but with the right makeup can be pretty powerful." — Bobbi Brown
45. "Without my makeup bag, I scare small children." — Unknown
46. "Surround yourself with makeup, not negativity." — Unknown
47. "I judge how well my day has gone by how much makeup I have left on at the end of the day." — Unknown
48. "Never ask a girl with perfect eyebrows why she's late." — Unknown
49. "Put on some red lipstick and live a little." — Unknown
50. "Someone once said, 'Dark lipstick makes you look intimidating.' To that I say, 'Good.'" — Unknown