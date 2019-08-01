Ah, the on-again, off-again relationship. It’s exhilarating, but also completely exhausting at times. If you’ve experienced this, you know what it’s like to have a person in your life you keep coming back to, even after breaking things off multiple times. There’s something about them you’re just drawn to, and you feel like you might always have a romantic connection. For zodiac signs who will marry on-again, off-again partners, their indecision may actually lead to a commitment in the long run.

While it’s exciting to experience the ups and downs of life with someone, it can also be majorly stressful. On-again, off-again relationships sometimes happen when people have mismatched expectations. “Typically, this pattern happens when one or both partners are not aligned in what they want in the relationship," sexuality and intimacy coach Irene Fehr told Elite Daily. She explained that if these same issues that caused the first breakup remain unaddressed, it will be difficult to build trust again.

But if you communicate honestly with each other, and commit to making necessary changes in your relationship, it’s possible to salvage a struggling connection. “It's helpful to work with a therapist or relationship coach who can give you an outside perspective on what's happening — which is often hard to see when enmeshed in these cycles,” Fehr suggested. For some people, their on-again-off-again relationship manages to move past its rocky stages and develop into something super meaningful.

If you’re one of these zodiac signs, this could totally happen in your love life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Shutterstock This air sign is super adaptable and easygoing, but this flexibility comes at a price — they’re also extremely indecisive in terms of love. If you’re a Gemini, you might enjoy the idea of finding your forever partner, but when it comes to long-term commitment, you can’t quite make up your mind about what you want. You’re super smart and witty, and you want a relationship that keeps you on your toes. If you get bored, you’re likely to bail… which is why sometimes you end things with people when nothing is seriously wrong. Then, once the breakup is official, you freak out and change your mind. If you can get past these feelings of indecision, you may just be able to smooth things over with your partner and move forward.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Shutterstock Cancers might just be the most loving sign in the zodiac. They live for feeling needed and creating a safe space to share feelings and emotions. But at the same time, their deep intuition about others’ feelings can make them hesitant to open up about their own. As a Cancer, you’re loyal AF, and even when someone breaks your heart, you may find yourself running back to them. You have trouble letting go of people even when they might not be the best for you. But if your on-again, off-again lover decides to really commit to you, you’re open to letting them back in your life — as long as they don’t try to cross you again.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Shutterstock You love balance and harmony, which is why you consider every single option when making a choice. You also have deep insecurities about feeling understood, which can make it difficult for you to open your heart fully to someone until they’ve earned your trust. A Libra’s hesitancy to make clear decisions can make it difficult for them to commit to a long-term relationship. Instead, they may find themselves in situationships to avoid being alone, but then breaking those off whenever conflict arises. If a Libra can grow confident and secure enough to share their feelings without fear of judgement, they can build a relationship rooted in trust and encouragement.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Shutterstock Another air sign, Sagittarius lives for new experiences. They need to be constantly growing and changing in order to be truly content. Because a Sagittarius craves freedom, they aren’t big on relationships that feel constricting — so even when they’re in love, they might break things off because they need space. If this is your sign, you know that feeling of regret from ending a relationship that meant something to you. Did you make a terrible mistake? Once you have the space to explore life on your own, you might come back to that person and give things another shot. And if you’re lucky, everything will work out this time around.