5 Zodiac Sign Pairings That Do TikTok Challenges Better Than Anyone

I'm going to be real with you guys: Some zodiac signs are more fun than others. (Sorry, I don't make the rules. It is what it is.) And if you've ever spent hours scrolling mindlessly through TikTok videos, then you know that TikTok stars tend to have one thing in common: They're fun. Succeeding on the video-sharing app involves charisma, creativity, and the willingness to get pretty goofy, and certain zodiac signs are more likely to rack up likes than others. If you're wondering about the zodiac sign pairings that do TikTok challenges better than anyone, it usually involves the signs who are down with silliness. (I'm definitely not looking at you, Capricorn and Virgo.)

From the "Flip the Switch" Challenge to the "Wow, You Can Really Dance" Challenge, several of the most popular TikTok challenges require two people to make it work, which means you have to have a partner who's just as committed to going viral as you. Even if you just need someone to record for you, that person has to be pretty dedicated (and very patient). These fun-loving sign pairings tend to make the best TikTok videos because they share a common goal: getting laughs and getting likes.

Aries (March 21—April 19) & Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21) Marco VDM/E+/Getty Images Though Aries aren't nearly as laid-back as Sagittarians, they definitely have just as much energy. Few signs can keep up with an Aries-Sag pairing, as these two are both known for their curiosity, spontaneity, and optimism. And while Sags are known for being strong-willed, they're usually willing to take direction from an ambitious Aries. No matter how difficult the challenge, these super confident individuals are willing to try anything, and they likely won't quit until they nail that TikTok challenge.

Gemini (May 21—June 20) & Leo (July 23—Aug. 22) Playful and high-spirited, Geminis and Leos tend to bring out the best in each other. Both signs have a bit of a childish side, but that silliness comes in handy when they take on TikTok challenges together. As born performers, these two are far from camera shy, and they're both willing to do just about anything to put on a good show. These social media celebs live for likes, so there isn't a challenge out there that they wouldn't take on.

Gemini (May 21—June 20) & Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22) Libras and Geminis are both known for being whip-smart, so when you put them together, they're capable of doing some magical things. You might not think these two would have an easy relationship, as Geminis are impulsive and restless, while Libras like to do things slow and steady. However, because Libras aim to please, they're happy to go along with whatever wild idea a Gemini comes up with. The result: amazingly creative TikToks that deserve to go viral.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22) & Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21) MixMedia/E+/Getty Images As two fire signs, Leo and Sagittarius are full of passion, drive, and a need to take action. These signs have a desire to get the most out of life that they can, and when they get in front of a camera, they're always ready to ham it up. Though Leos and Sags both tend to be opinionated and equipped with a strong sense of self, they're usually on the same page, so they don't have to worry about butting heads while making new content together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18) & Aries (March 21—April 19) Aries and Aquarius are both full of energy, so when they get together, the possibilities are infinite. You can always trust a quirky Aquarius to think outside the box while coming up with video ideas, and you can always expect a bold and courageous Aries to take on any challenge. Both signs also tend to be somewhat impulsive, so while these two may take some unnecessarily risks together, those risks often lead to A+ TikToks.