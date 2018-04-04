If being lazy is your favorite hobby, and you're low-key in a committed relationship with your couch, it can be hard to motivate yourself to get things done and include at least some form of productivity in your life. Alas, there are, sadly, things that must get done on a day-to-day basis — but that doesn't mean you can't accomplish them while still doing the absolute bare minimum. For instance, there are a few yoga poses you can do on the couch so that you can sloth it out, catch up on your favorite Netflix shows, and get some super casual movement into your day all at once.

While it's totally OK to embrace your inner lazy girl every once in a while, and avoid all of life's responsibilities while you lounge the day away, I'm willing to bet there's a tiny part of you that still wants to channel some ~zen~ vibes into your day, and honestly, there's no better way to do that than by adding a couple of low-key yoga poses into your relaxation station.

Fortunately, yoga can be done just about anywhere, at any time, and these five poses will make sure your posture is in check, and relaxation is your priority. Enjoy, yogis!

1 Staff Pose (Dandasana) Yoga With Adriene on YouTube Staff pose is a super simple, yet extremely effective asana that is ideal for the laziest of couch days. Real talk: You're going to have to kick anyone else who's around off your couch for this bad boy, but like... do it for the sloth-y yoga flow, amirite? Sit up tall in your dandasana, and lean into the arm rest of the couch, which should be directly behind your sacrum. Press your thighs into the cushions of the couch, and flex your feet for some added engagement of your leg muscles. Breathe deeply and evenly as you activate your uddiyana bandha — or upward abdominal lock — by drawing your belly button in toward your spine.

2 Easy Pose (Sukhasana) Dhivyam Yoga on YouTube Easy pose is an awesome way to sit when you're just lounging around, because it opens your hips and naturally brings your spine into alignment. Make sure you're sitting up nice and tall, and focusing on maintaining proper posture while you're chilling in sukhasana. If you feel that this pose is too uncomfortable on your hips, you can add a pillow beneath your sitting bones for added elevation and support. If you'd like to go deeper into the pose, however, you can try taking a half-lotus or full-lotus variation to get a much deeper stretch in your hips.

3 Sphinx Pose (Salamba Bhujangasana) yogaglo on YouTube Sphinx pose is the perfect way to chill on your couch and watch Netflix on your belly, because the asana uses such a passive approach to an upper back stretch. Salamba bhujangasana releases the muscles in your hips and groin muscles, while simultaneously opening your chest, so TBH, this one should feel totally amazing from head to toe. Roll onto your stomach, and place your elbows stacked underneath your shoulders as your palms are pressing into the couch, pushing the surface away from you. Inhale, and roll your shoulders away from your ears. Exhale, and notice how the stretch makes each part of your body feel.

4 Cow Face Pose (Gomukhasana) Ekhart Yoga on YouTube This, my friends, is lazy productivity at its finest. It might look like you're doing nothing from afar when you're in cow face pose, but damn girl, you are opening up your hips to the max. Your IT bands will thank you for this one. You can either sit directly on the couch for gomukhasana, or you can place a pillow underneath you so that your hips are over your knees. Make sure you're sitting upright and only taking this stretch as deeply as feels good for your body. You'll feel the stretch in your hips right away, so be aware of how this feels. Remember to use your breath to find your way through any uncomfortable sensations, or pull back if it becomes too much.