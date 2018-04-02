Listen to me when I say this: Laziness is a lifestyle, people. TBH, procrastination and doing the bare minimum is truly a form of freaking art — do not even think of fighting me on this. Sadly, though, there's sh*t to be done in life, and you can't just get by living out your lazy-girl lifestyle 24/7, which is why rolling out your mat and incorporating some yoga poses for laziness into your day will provide you with the perfect balance of super laid-back yoga, and a burst of productivity to get you out of your "I'm not moving ever again" slump.

Usually, when I'm feeling lazy AF, I embrace it, roll up in the coziest blanket burrito possible, and sloth. It. Out. But some days, productivity and focus are, indeed, required (ugh, life), and I have to find something that will get the ball rolling and snap me out of hibernation mode. So, yoga comes to the rescue yet again, my friends.

If you, too, are in that sloth-like slump, and you absolutely need to sprinkle a little productivity into your day, but have no idea where to get started, try meandering your way over to your yoga mat and adding some of these low-key poses to your flow. Honestly, you'll probably feel pretty productive already, just for performing the sheer act of setting up your mat for practice. Ah, the joys of being lazy.

1 Easy Pose (Sukhasana) Yoga With Adriene on YouTube Easy pose is exactly how it sounds, little yogis: easy-peasy lemon-squeezy. Plop your reluctant butt down on your mat, and get the ball rolling in your journey to being semi-productive for the day with a simple and grounding Sukhasana. Close your eyes, bring your hands to heart center, and focus on your breath. There's no movement required here — just stillness and presence.

2 Child's Pose (Balasana) expertvillage on YouTube Sinking into a child's pose will begin to open up your hips and shoulders, while still requiring minimal effort on your part. Can I get a fist pump for yoga poses that lengthen your body, but also feel like you could casually take a nap in them? Anybody? Please? As you're chilling in balasana, scan your body and release any unnecessary tension that you may be holding on to. Inhale deeply into your belly, and exhale slowly and audibly out of your mouth.

3 Mountain Pose (Tadasana) Yoga Journal on YouTube Mountain pose is another super simple pose that will allow you to set an intention for the day, and begin to set your slump aside as you stand tall and firm at the front of your mat. Place your feet hip-width apart, and let your palms face outward. Relax your shoulders, and envision a straight line of energy ascending from the crown of your head. Close your eyes once again, and let the present moment envelop you. Look at you, finding that balance between laziness and focus!

4 Chair Pose (Utkatasana) Tonic on YouTube Adding chair pose to your practice will fire up your glutes and work your arm muscles, so consider this pose a way to seriously get the ball rolling when you need to squeeze some productivity into your day. As you sit back into your imaginary chair, raise your chest and engage your core. The heat that you build in this asana will likely inspire you to check a few more things off your to-do list after you're done with the pose.

5 Tree Pose (Vrksasana) Howcast on YouTube Tree pose, or vrksasana, is the ultimate pose for focus and getting out of your lazing-around mindset. This balancing asana will help you clear your mind and find the mental stamina to buckle down and get things done, especially on those days when you want to do anything but be productive. As you inhale, pick a non-moving object to focus your attention on. On your exhale, bring your hands to heart center, connecting your thumbs with your chest. If you're feeling super wild, you can try closing your eyes. That might just be a challenge that we'll leave for non-lazy peeps, though.

6 Revolved Head-to-Knee Pose (Parivrtta Janu Sirsasana) The Art of Living on YouTube A rejuvenating side stretch can awaken your body and perk you up a bit, so you can get your butt up and actually do what you need to do for the day. Get yourself into a revolved head-to-knee pose, and allow the powers of this asana to open up your side body and expand your chest in the most energetic, yet soothing way possible.