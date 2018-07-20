Everyone knows the feeling of being stuck in a rut. Sometimes, when all you want is to be inspired, artistic, and creative, your brain will have none of it, and you begin to feel stuck in all things logical, monotonous, and downright drab. It's times like these when rolling out your mat and flowing through some yoga poses for inspiration is one of the best things you can do for yourself to get those creative juices flowing.

So how do things like mindfulness, yoga, breathing techniques, and meditation actually help with flexing your creative muscles in the first place? Well, according to Psychology Today, people who have a consistent yoga and meditation practice are better able to slow down alpha and theta brain waves, which is a really powerful thing when it comes to honing your creativity. Basically, this means that the areas of your brain responsible for logical thinking and decision-making will quiet down enough to make room for new ways of thinking, so your creativity can truly blossom.

And sometimes, all you really need to do to get out of a rut is to quiet that logical, "know-it-all" part of your brain for a little while so you can start to see things from a fresh perspective. Try moving through these five yoga poses the next time you feel like you've hit a wall with your creativity, and by the time you're done, you might just be shocked by how different your mindset is.

Find A Comfy Spot Outside And Get Into Hero's Pose Yoga With Adriene on YouTube Nature can have such a powerful influence over your sense of creativity. In fact, in a 2012 study done by researchers at the University of Kansas, hikers who spent a few days in nature scored nearly 50 percent higher on a creativity test, compared to people who hadn't gone on the hike. Rest assured, you don't have to go on a weekend-long hiking trip whenever you feel like you're stuck in a rut. Even a few minutes spent outside could do wonders for your mindset, so go ahead and take your hero's pose to your backyard or a park in your neighborhood. Sit in the asana for as long as you'd like, breathing deeply into your belly with your eyes closed. Connect with the sounds, smells, and sensations that surround you, allowing your body, soul, and the earth to feel unified.

A Handstand Is A Great Way To Literally Shift Your Perspective KinoYoga on YouTube Inversions of all kinds can be great to practice when you feel like you've hit a creative wall. It gets the blood rushing right back to your brain, and honestly, it just makes you feel downright amazing to be able to balance in such a complex pose. Who knows — that boost of self-confidence could be exactly what you need to feel inspired again. Try getting upside down in a dynamic and refreshing handstand to help you break free from any stagnation that has made itself at home in your mind. If you're not able to invert just yet, that's totally OK. Find a childlike energy inside of you, and allow that to fuel your practice as you enjoy the playful process of learning a new skill.

Camel Pose Will Help You Get In Touch With Your Emotions Yoga With Adriene on YouTube Camel pose is both a heart-opener and a deep backbend, which allows you to immerse yourself in your deepest emotions. Sometimes, when you're feeling uninspired, all you need is to get back in touch with these raw emotions to remind yourself of your own humanity, and your ability to simply feel. Allow anything and everything to come to the surface while you're in this asana. The intense energy might be a bit scary at first, especially if you're not used to it — but if you allow it to, this pose will send powerful waves of inspiration throughout your being. Relax, breathe, and let the pose do the rest.

Pigeon Pose Will Release The Creativity You're Searching For YOGATX on YouTube If your logical mentality seems to be getting in the way of your creative side, melt into a nurturing pigeon pose to let go of whatever's holding you back. This asana tends to bring buried feelings to the surface, and while it might feel a bit overwhelming at first, it's all for the purpose of releasing what doesn't serve you or your creativity, so you can make way for the energy you truly need. Breathe deeply, fully, and expansively as your voice of reason fades into the background, and your creative spirit takes the reigns.