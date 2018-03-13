If you're the kind of person who absolutely dreads the thought of being cooped up in a gym, or shudders at the idea of even setting foot on a treadmill, I feel you, fam. Working out can be a bit of a drag sometimes, especially when you're doing the same movements over and over. There are, however, a few workouts that make you forget you're exercising altogether, simply because of how incredibly fun they are. And that's the sh*t I like.

Generally speaking, the best way to move your body is in any way that brings you joy — especially if you want to make it a habit for a healthy mind and body. Seriously, I'm willing to bet you already have enough stress in your life as it is, so forcing yourself to do a monotonous workout that makes you count the minutes until it's over is the last thing you need.

We're all familiar with common workouts like running, ab circuits, or weightlifting, but exercises that are actually a blast to do, like dancing and jump-roping, are often forgotten about, or not given the credit they deserve.

Well, let's give them that overdue credit right here, right now, shall we? The next time your body's craving some movement, but you're really not in the mood to hit the gym, try these five workouts that will make you forget you're even exercising.

1 Dance Your Heart Out Giphy Dancing is such a carefree form of exercise that is so much fun, and you can do it literally anywhere. According to Better Health Channel, just a few minutes of dancing your butt off can help improve the overall condition of your heart and lungs, increase your muscular strength and endurance, and as you might have guessed, it definitely improves your coordination. Whether you're out at a club with your girlfriends, jamming out in the comfort of your bedroom while you belt into a hairbrush, or hitting up a Zumba or hip-hop yoga class, you'll be getting in that daily movement without even trying, because of the sheer fun factor.

2 Hop On A Trampoline Giphy Ah, the trampoline. Personally, this bad boy was an absolute staple in my childhood, and I don't know why in the world I ever let it go. I'm sorry, baby. It wasn't you, it was me. Believe it or not, jumping up and down on a trampoline absolutely counts as a low-impact form of cardio, as it improves your balance and coordination, and it keeps your heart rate up as you move. But most importantly, jumping on a trampoline doesn't feel like exercise in the slightest. Grab a few friends, and prepare to feel like you're kids again in the best way possible.

3 Give Acro Yoga A Try Giphy As a yoga teacher, of course I think that a regular vinyasa flow is loads of fun for a workout, but I realize that it's not necessarily for everyone. Acro yoga, however, is an awesome, unique way to connect with and meet new people, improve your relationship with a partner, and it's also a great way to learn to laugh at yourself, since you'll almost definitely have a handful of stumbles and slip-ups when you first start out. Ask a friend, or even an SO to come to a beginners' class with you. Or if you're down for it, try going to a new studio solo! Stepping out of your comfort zone is sure to be a blast all on its own.

4 Hula-Hoop It Out Giphy Hula-hooping is yet another exercise that won't feel like your typical boring sweat sesh at all, but don't worry, you'll be working out your arms, legs, abs, and your glutes in the swirly-twirly process. Digging out an old hula hoop and pumping it around your waist is an easy way to not only get a workout in, but also bring back some of those feel-good memories from your childhood. Who doesn't like a little dose of nostalgia, amirite? Plus, if you get bored with the standard hula-hooping motion, Cosmopolitan details a huge variety of exercises you can do with your hoop to target and stretch different parts of your body. Go blast some 2010 Bieber jams, and hoop to your heart's content, girlfriend.