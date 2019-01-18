Every time I can't sleep, I get that Katy Perry song "Wide Awake" stuck in my head, and I hear her voice ringing out in my ears: "I'm wide awake! I'm wide awake!" Sometimes I even sing it out loud while staring in exasperation at my ceiling. It is, to put it lightly, annoying. You might relate to having a hell-scape of your own when the night is dragging on, and your body and mind simply refuse to shut down, but there are some pretty weird things that can help you sleep, outside of the usual, classic cup of chamomile or the counting-sheep trick.

Yes, it's a sad state of affairs when even breathing exercises and the sound of rain aren't enough to get you to Snoozeville. But bouts of insomnia? Not uncommon: According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, around 30 to 35 percent of people in the U.S. experience short-term symptoms of insomnia, about 20 percent for about three months, and about 10 percent struggle with insomnia chronically.

Basically, there are quite a few of us out there who are in need of little tips and tricks to get our sleep schedules in order. Below, some experts in the space help you out with exactly that.

Drinking a glass of water before bed and when you wake up Giphy Drink up, my friends. According to Drs. Kirti Salwe Carter and Rob Carter III, authors of the book The Morning Mind, your brain has a smaller mass in the morning, due to the distribution of fluids around the body and a prolonged period without hydration while you sleep. "Because of this, it is important to drink a glass of water before bed and after waking," they tell Elite Daily over email. "A larger, hydrated brain means increased blood flow, more oxygen, and nutrient availability, allowing for increased levels of concentration, improved mood, and better sleep."

The right sleep position Giphy That's right, friend. The position you sleep in matters — so much so that, according to Drs. Carter, it can make or break your sleep patterns. "When sleeping on your back, your neck and head should align with your body," they explain. "If your pillow is too large, it will push your head forward, bending the spine unnaturally and causing physical unbalance."

Reading by candlelight Giphy Turn off that much-too-bright bedside lamp, and shut off the computer if you want to ensure you're getting a quality night of sleep. "The production of the hormone melatonin is vital to governing sleep patterns, and needs darkness to be produced," Drs. Carter tell Elite Daily. "So in the hours just before bed, it is highly beneficial to limit exposure to artificial light."

Going commando Giphy "This might sound odd," Ibinye Osibodu-Onyali, a licensed marriage and family therapist based in California, tells Elite Daily, "but taking off your bra and underwear is a symbolic way of letting go of the day's stress and embracing the nightly shut-down." Try going full commando underneath your sleep clothes, she suggests, as she claims it's the ultimate sense of relief. And hey, if it feels good for you, why not just sleep totally naked? Whatever works, girl.