After spotting a potential bae at a party or social event, knowing how to get their attention can be totally stressful. After all, the idea of approaching them comes with the risk of public rejection, while missing an opportunity by not taking action can lead to a ton of regret. Fortunately, there are several ways to get someone at a party to notice you. Whether your ultimate goal is to get them to approach you, or to test the waters and see if there's enough mutual interest for you to feel confident in approaching them, you have some options.

The great thing about seeing a person of interest at a party is, unlike more public situations where your time to formulate a plan and execute it is extremely limited, a social event doesn't usually produce the same anxious urgency to act fast. At parties, the atmosphere lends itself to meeting new people, and attempts at making connections can be done a bit more organically. Plus, if they don't get your initial "look at me," hints, you might get the opportunity to try another tactic. So, the next time you find yourself at a party with someone who has major bae potential, here are some ways you can get their attention.

1. Make eye contact. Giphy According to The Millionaire Matchmaker's Patti Stanger, a solid way to show someone you're interested is to make eye contact. "It's basically finding [someone] you have an attraction to, whether it's at a bar or a party, and holding that gaze," Stanger previously told Glamour. Life coach Nina Rubin agreed that locking eyes in combination with a friendly smile is never a bad way to get noticed by a crush. "Make eye contact with the person you want to notice you," Rubin previously told Elite Daily. "Simply smile at the person and hold eye contact a second longer than normal." The best part about letting your eyes do the talking is that, even if it's super loud or really crowded, you can still make a connection.

2. Don't forget to smile. Giphy If you're hoping that the cutie you've been eyeing will get your message loud and clear (and hopefully start a conversation), then looking friendly and approachable is key. In fact, Match.com's relationship expert Whitney Casey told Glamour that smiling is an "oldie but goodie." Seriously people, smiling is so simple, and can be a great way to send out positive energy. Studies have shown that it can actually make you more attractive to a potential bae.

3. Display confident body language. Giphy It turns out, confident body language can also be a subtle way to catch someone's eye. "Hold your head high," prominent LA-based couples' therapist Dr. Gary Brown previously told Elite Daily. "Walk confidently, without seeming cocky, and try to give a sense of self-assurance while at the same time presenting yourself as both friendly and approachable."

4. Start a casual conversation and see if things get flirty. Giphy Although there's a certain safety in being subtle when trying to get someone's attention, sometimes being a bit more bold is a more effective approach. Matchmaker Brooke Wise of Wise Matchmaking previously told Elite Daily that "good old-fashioned flirting, active listening and having a conversation about mutual interests (outside of work and past relationships)," are all good go-to's. At the end of the day, Wise emphasizes the importance of establishing a connection and making your intentions clear. "Truly making a connection is critical, making eye contact, smiling, laughing, making him/her laugh, asking for [their] number… these are all ways to show someone you are interested."