5 Tips For Coming Out To Your Roommate & Feeling At Home In Your Home

You and your roommate may share the body wash your mom gave you for your birthday, but that doesn't mean you have to share all the intimate details of your life. If you're not ready, not comfortable, not feeling it, or just not interested in coming out to your roommate, you don't have to. Additionally, if you live with a group of people and you want to come out to some but not all, or you're not comfortable with your roommate telling anyone else about your identity (i.e., their mom or friends), you get to choose who knows and how much they know. It's completely OK for you to ask (read: demand) that your roomie respect your privacy and not talk about your identity to others. It's also OK to partially share or share whatever you feel comfortable with (i.e. Maybe you mention that your trans but don't mention that you're looking into top surgery or maybe you tell them that you're gay but you don't want to talk about who you're dating.)

"One's gender identity and sexuality are really personal things, and no one should ever feel obligated to share with others anything they do not feel comfortable (or safe) sharing," LaRocca says.

No one is entitled to knowing personal information about you or your identity. If you want to come out to your roomie but you don't want to go into detail, you don't have to. If you want to come out to them but you don't want to answer any questions, you don't have to. You get to decide when and if you tell them, as well as how much you tell them.