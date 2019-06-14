From my personal experience, I can tell you that adulting typically comes in waves. Some weeks, you're head over heels in love with apartment hunting, meal planning, and going grocery shopping with your roommates. Other weeks, you're continuously wondering if it's socially acceptable to curl up in bed and take a nap. You're pacing around your kitchen, looking for something to eat, and remembering the times your dad or the dad figure in your life would throw dinosaur-shaped nuggets in the oven. (Those were the days, huh?) In addition, you're realizing that, even though you're grown up now, there are many times you still need your dad in your 20s.

Some of these times are a little more obvious, like when you need a full-belly laugh or advice on an application for a new job. You pick up your cell phone, tap his name in your contacts, and anxiously wait for him to pick up. He always answers with a welcoming, "Hey, kiddo," and a true interest in what's going on in your life. He does his best to answer your most pressing questions, and to help you navigate the "real world." He tells you stories from when he was a kid, in hopes that they'll inspire you to follow your heart or your wildest dreams.

In those moments, you can't help but think, "I have my own superhero." It's true. These five times when you need your dad in your 20s are the living proof.

1. When You're Feeling Stressed Out Jesse Morrow/Stocksy The first of these times when you need your dad in your 20s, is when you're feeling stressed out, frustrated, or overwhelmed. Your planner is jam-packed with work meetings, coffee dates, and exams. Your weekends are filled with to-do lists, unread text messages from your besties, and dirty dishes that really need your attention. To be honest, you don't even know where to begin — so, you call your dad. There's just something about his voice that instantly makes you feel calm, cool, and collected. It brings you back down to Earth, and reminds you to take life one step at a time. (You're trying your best, you know?) His jokes make you crack a smile, and his stories put everything into perspective. The best part? Some of your conversation is dedicated to ranting or venting about your problems. But, eventually, you talk about other things and take a breath of fresh air.

2. When You're Looking For An Apartment Studio Firma/Stocksy I don't know about you, but my dad always seems to have the answers. He understands, well, everything, from the depths of the universe, to how to brew the perfect cup of coffee. I often wonder if there's something he doesn't know, before quickly realizing that it's possible, but not likely. (Is that a weird brag?) Especially when it comes to the real world, he knows exactly what to say, ask, or do. He knows how to get the best deal, or read into the nitty and gritty details of a leasing contract. If you're searching for your first apartment in your 20s, then you'll notice your dad knows it all, too. TBH, you're so capable of handling #adulting situations on your own. But, you may need him to ask about the amenities that are included, the various rental rates, and the layout of a loft you're looking at in the city. Be sure to say "thank you" afterwards, OK?

3. When You're Managing Your Money Ilya/Stocksy There are so many valuable life lessons that you learn in your 20s. The "real world" teaches you how to pay your bills, get a job, and treat yourself to some much-needed downtime. Most importantly, it teaches you how to manage your money and set a budget for yourself. Of course, the real world doesn't do this alone. Your dad is its sidekick, making sure you know all the ins and outs of having a credit card and racking up points. He makes sure that you're putting your paycheck to good use, and saving a little bit for emergencies like car repairs, doctors appointments, or a last-minute expense. He also helps you create a spreadsheet, so that you can track your finances from one month to the next. At first, it can be so confusing and a little daunting. (How do you create a new row of cells, again?) But, he pats you on the back and gives you an encouraging thumbs up. What would you do without him? It beats me!

4. When You're Following Your Dreams Duet Postscriptum/Stocksy Sometimes, you may feel really lucky, because you have an incredible support system. You may have besties, who believe in your dreams and encourage you to eliminate the noise. You may have a mom or a mom figure in your life, who sends you text messages like, "You got this," on Monday mornings when you're struggling with your cup of coffee. You also have your dad, who dares you to chase after your goals and passions, and see where they lead. He cares about you so much and wants to see you living your #bestlife. He wants to see you conquering your little corner of the world, and making a difference for others. He recognizes all the talent, empathy, and drive you have, and will constantly tell you to use your skills. After all, you're one-of-a-kind, and so are your dreams. And once you realize that for yourself, you become unstoppable. Your dad knows this, and will remind you of it regularly in your 20s, especially when you need it the most.