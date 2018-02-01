Recently, a good friend of mine who is in a very serious relationship admitted to me that she enjoyed celebrating Valentine's Day with her single friends more than she did with her boyfriend. This is not to say she doesn't love her boyfriend dearly — it's just that being single takes all of the pressure off the day and brings on all of the fun indulgences. Sometimes, it feels like the goal of Valentine's Day is to shame single people, so why not rebel and reclaim it? There are things to do with friends on Valentine's Day that are just as much fun as going out to dinner with the love of your life for the umpteenth time.

The way I see it, there are three different takes on V-Day that single women are "allowed" to have. You can feel sad that no one has "picked you," even though we all know that kind of retro thinking is BS, and retreat from the celebrations. Or you can be bitter and hate on the "Hallmark holiday." Or finally, you can just chill on Valentine's Day, because it's just another day on the calendar.

The good news about this day in particular is that all of your single friends are guaranteed to be free from plans, so you can have an extremely fun night doing pretty much whatever you all agree upon. If you're looking for some suggestions, here are five.

1. Make Mai Tais & Watch Forgetting Sarah Marshall

One of my all time favorite rom coms is also an excellent movie to watch when you and your friends are not that jazzed about thinking about love and relationships on the one day of the year that is all about love and relationships. Here's a great Mai Tai recipe for you and your friends to concoct, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall just happens to be on Netflix. I love this plan!

2. Go To A Workout Class Together

I don't particularly love working out, but I do think it is one of the purest forms of self-care. You are literally bettering your health. That said, some workouts are more fun than others. Valentine's Day falls on a Wednesday this year, and my personal favorite yoga studio, Y7 Studio (in New York and LA), does candlelit "hip hop yoga" on Wednesdays so that's where I'd bring my crew.

3. Go To A Dive Bar Together

I know, I know. You're eye rolling because this is the least creative idea around, but it's probably the most fun you and your friends will have this V Day. I personally love a dive bar with cheap but good drinks, and some sort of activity like Skee-Ball or bowling. Try to meet a new group of people while you're at the bar, because it's more than likely they're a crew of single people, too. You don't have to worry about flirting with someone who has a SO when it's Feb. 14 and you're at a dive bar.

4. Do A "Secret Cupid" With Your Friends

No matter how powerful and strong I feel in my single status, I do get a little sad if I don't get a present on Valentine's Day. My parents used to send me gifts in college, but those days are long gone. Why not set up a "Secret Santa"-inspired gift exchange with your friend? Treat the other loves of your life!

5. Go To A Lavish Group Dinner

The great news about large groups on Valentine's Day? You can make reservations. Larger parties will probably have better luck finding reservations on Valentine's day, especially because not all restaurants are capable of turning every one of their tables into two-tops. Plus, it's important to splurge on your most important relationships — the ones you have with your friends, and with yourself.

There you have it! Excellent ways to celebrate with your friends on the day designed to make single people feel weird. Now go forth and reclaim!

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!