So you went out for the night, intending to grab a drink or two, but wound up having a complete and utter night. It can be a blast spending a long night out with friends — until you wake up the next morning. A hangover can be worse than every flu you've ever had, not to mention it inspires literally no pity from any of your friends when you're begging them to bring you a breakfast sandwich. You might not be able to save yourself this time, but there are things to do before bed to prevent a hangover that will save you from some of that pain next time.

By the time you reach drinking age, you've probably heard of tons of different "solutions" to save you from your hangover. Unfortunately, though, there's no concrete cure for a hangover besides the passage of time. However, there are things you can do to minimize the levels of pain and suffering you experience along the way, like hydrating, eating the right types of food, and trying (against all odds) to get a good night's sleep. Here are five little ways to prevent the gnarliest hangover of your life the night before.

1 Drink A Gatorade Giphy Or, if you're not about Gatorade, Lifehackers reports that Pedialyte will do the trick, too. Either way, the outlet explains, these drinks will help replenish your electrolytes via potassium and sodium. Electrolytes are important because they help you retain water and pee less frequently, thus allowing you to hydrate faster. Plus, if you don't have to wake up in the middle of the night to pee, you'll be able to get a better night's sleep, which is probably already going to be a challenge after a night of drinking.

2 Pop An Ibuprofen Giphy Taking an ibuprofen before you go to bed isn't a bad idea when you've had a serious night out. According to Cosmopolitan, anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen work to fight the inflammation that alcohol can create in your system. However, the outlet warns, you should definitely steer clear of any painkillers with acetaminophen, as they can be dangerous to mix with alcohol. Since acetaminophen is one of the most common drug ingredients in America, you don't want to mess with other painkillers you haven't tried before, or use someone's pills without knowing what's in them. Try leaving your ibuprofen by your bedside before you leave for the night, to avoid any confusion.

3 Take A Multivitamin Giphy According to Greatist, drinking can deplete your body's reserves of nutrients, and taking a multivitamin before you go to bed is one way to speed up your recovery of such essential nutrients, including vitamin B12 and folate. Plus, taking multivitamins on the reg is always a good idea, regardless of whether or not you're drinking. Take this as an opportunity to actually make a habit of including the supplements in your daily routine.

4 Drink Two Glasses Of Water Giphy Hydration is the name of the hangover-fighting game, with one tiny asterisk: You don't want to get too hydrated, otherwise you run the risk of having to wake up all night to keep peeing, thus disrupting your sleep, and potentially making yourself feel even worse come morning. To be safe, Cosmopolitan suggests drinking a glass or two of water before bed, then refilling it so that you have something to gulp down in the morning when your throat feels like sandpaper.