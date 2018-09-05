The last sign isn’t so much what they do, but how you feel when you are with them. Do you feel safe, even at your most vulnerable, when they're around? If the answer is yes, then Dr. Wish says it’s a clear indication that you feel like your mental health is being respected like it should be. “The heart of being in a mutually loving relationship is for both of you to risk being ‘known,’” she explains. While this can be scary at it times, it’s also “necessary to feeling loved, respected, and supported in your personal growth and happiness,” she says. And while the hardest part of that can be opening up the parts of you that are the most raw and vulnerable, Dr. Wish says “one of the ways to have all that with your partner is to let each other recognize and respect each other's emotional triggers.” And if you can do that, your relationship is in a very good, safe, and loving place.

And why is that so important? “Because otherwise you can get into destructive patterns, such as shutting down and shutting your partner out, creating more emotional and physical distance in your relationship, deliberately lashing out at your partner because you feel so hurt,” explains Chlipala. “Also, you won't be able to be vulnerable in your relationship because there's absolutely no safety in it if your partner doesn't respect your triggers.” And when you sacrifice vulnerability, you also sacrifice closeness, and as Dr. Wish warns, “if you have a partner who does not recognize, respect and understand your triggers, then you find yourself in a relationship that cannot help you grow.” And that is just not good enough. You deserve better.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!