Perhaps the clearest sign that you just don't feel the way about them you should (unless you're poly) is that the idea of them being in a relationship with someone else doesn't bother you — or maybe it even fills you with relief, as Alessandra Conti previously told Elite Daily. “In a healthy relationship, this thought should leave you upset and unsettled, but if you are out of love, you essentially do not care," she explained.

Whew! Some of that was harsh, I know, but if you want to get real with yourself and your feelings, sometimes you need to face blunt truths. If this is resonating with you, it may be time to think about what steps you want to take next. Although it's also quite possible that you’re realizing you’re not quite to the place where you want to give up on the relationship, and that's OK, too. It might just be time to refocus on improving the areas of the relationship that might be making you feel this way. After all, as Dr. Brown said, “All of this could be temporary.” In that case, his advice is to talk to your partner about how you are feeling and maybe even consider couples therapy. That way, you can head things off before they go too far work things out.

Whatever you decide, the key is just to do what feels right for you — but remember, you don’t have to settle for being in a relationship with someone you don't like.