Is there anything greater than that feeling of being with someone who you're insanely attracted to and who you know feels the same way about you? Having chemistry with someone is an amazing feeling, but how do you know if you have physical chemistry? Even if you're in a relationship with someone, that doesn't mean you have physical chemistry, because it can look different for a lot of people.

Every couple is different, and therefore, physical chemistry will look different for most couples. It's different from emotional or intellectual chemistry, because "Physical chemistry starts out with a initial attraction," Julie Spira, online dating expert, tells Elite Daily. "Many people are attracted to the same physical type over and over."

Usually, you'll be able to tell if you have physical chemistry with someone because you can feel it, even though it's more than just a spark. But, if you're looking for some more concrete signs that you and your partner have totally got the hots for each other, then look no further.

No matter how long you've been together or how you got started, having physical chemistry can take your relationship to the next level. So, let's dive in.

1 How you first met means a lot. Giphy Really, physical chemistry has more to do with how you both acted when you first met rather than if you met on a dating app or at a bar, but still. You get the point. According to Spira, physical chemistry can be felt when you first meet someone. "With physical chemistry, early on, people often meet someone and notice their your hearts starts to beat heavily, and you actually have that feeling of butterflies in your stomach." So think back to when you first met. Were there butterflies? If so, you likely have physical chemistry.

2 The sex is amazing. Giphy This is probably pretty obvious, but it's still worth mentioning. Having physical chemistry means that you have a connection that goes beyond a mere attraction. "Once you’re emotionally and physically involved with someone, the moment they kiss and hug you, if you’ve got chemistry, you’re already getting turned on physically, and will find the sex to be off-the-charts amazing," Spira explains. If you and your partner have the best sex ever, then yeah, you've probably got some great physical chemistry going for you.

3 You can't keep your hands to yourself. Giphy Again, a lot of physical chemistry stems from an attraction toward each other. So, it makes sense that a couple with physical chemistry would be all over each other. "When you see that couple who can’t keep their hands off of each other, they’re the ones with off the chart chemistry," Spira says. "With physical chemistry, you’ll want to hold hands in public, and will get turned on when that person kisses you and becomes more intimate." When you feel the heat, you'll know it.