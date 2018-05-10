5 Royal Wedding-Themed Wines That Are Perfect For Your Viewing Party
Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England. It is arguably the most anticipated marriage to be broadcasted around the globe since Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge were wed at Westminster Abbey in 2011. Needless to say, a royal wedding is not to be missed, and calls for a proper celebration. If you’re like me and can’t make it across the pond for the big day, you can still commemorate the occasion from afar by hosting a viewing party. So raise your glass, and give a toast to the bride and groom with one of these dignified royal wedding-themed wines.
From rosé to champagne, I’ve got you covered for the best wines to sip while you swoon over the details of Markle’s wedding dress, or just how stinkin’ adorable Prince George and Princess Charlotte look walking down the aisle. Oh, did we mention the dreamy horse drawn carriage ride? You’re going to need a beverage to go with all of the excitement.
The wedding — set to take place on Saturday, May 19 — begins at 12 p.m. in London. For all of you sleepyheads, that’s 7 a.m. ET and 4 a.m. PT. Television coverage of the event is expected to start two hours prior. With a start time that early, a glass of royal wedding-themed wine will help you wake up. So tell your friends to head over to your place for a truly regal watch party. Here are a few recommendations as to what celebratory wine to indulge in during the royal wedding.
Cheers!
515 Vine Select Rosé from Noble Vines
The floral arrangements at the royal wedding remain a mystery, but this bottle of 515 Vine Select Rosé from Noble Vines doesn’t have to be. The pink-colored wine offers floral notes that is sure to pair nicely with the lovely spring blooms Markle has selected for her big day. This palate-pleasing rosé also incorporates bright and refreshing hints of raspberry, watermelon, and Meyer lemon. Like the bride-to-be, this medium-bodied rosé hails from California — so you really can’t go wrong with a glass of this come the morning (or afternoon) of the wedding.
Love Red Blend from Broc Cellars
There is something romantic about a glass of red wine, and even more so when it is a glass of Love Red Blend from Broc Cellars. The wine was harvested around the same time as the royal couple began their courtship, so it’s obviously a perfect choice to sip on during the main event. Suffice to say, it’s been a whirlwind of love ever since late 2016, and there will be no shortage of passion and emotion come the big day. Pop open a bottle of this red wine and savor a few sips as the two exchange vows. Clank your glass with a friend to wish Prince Harry and his bride a lifetime of love and happiness as they walk down the aisle together.
Princesa Brut Nature
It’s time to pop open the bubbly, because this wedding is officially in the books. Help Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seal the deal with a glass of Princesa Brut Nature. The champagne is fit for a princess and features smooth aromatic hints of green apple, pear, grapefruit and almond. Based on the name alone, everyone at your royal wedding watch party is sure to leave feeling like a member of the royal family.
Chapel Down Sparkling Wines
Rumor has it that the newlyweds will be celebrating with a glass of Chapel Down sparkling wine at their wedding reception. Why not join the fun and pick up a bottle for your viewing party? Well you might be celebrating from your studio apartment, you can still feel like you are a part of the wedding festivities knowing that you are sipping on the same fine wine as the royal couple.
Antinori Tignanello 2014
If you are looking for a way to round out the royal wedding day, I suggest buying a bottle of Antinori Tignanello. Markle once detailed her love for the Super Tuscan wine on her now defunct lifestyle website, The Tig, according to Delish. You really can't go wrong with this royal-approved wine.
These wines are fit for even the most monarchical group of friends. So whether you and your crew are watching in your pajamas, or you are dressed to the nines, sip on a glass of one of these fine and regal wines for a true royal celebration. Also, if you aren’t feeling bright-eyed and bushy-tailed come 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 19, that’s OK. A cup of coffee or two should be all you need to wake yourself up in time for the “I dos.” Cheerio!