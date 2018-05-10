5 Royal Wedding-Themed Wines That Are Perfect For Your Viewing Party

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England. It is arguably the most anticipated marriage to be broadcasted around the globe since Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge were wed at Westminster Abbey in 2011. Needless to say, a royal wedding is not to be missed, and calls for a proper celebration. If you’re like me and can’t make it across the pond for the big day, you can still commemorate the occasion from afar by hosting a viewing party. So raise your glass, and give a toast to the bride and groom with one of these dignified royal wedding-themed wines.

From rosé to champagne, I’ve got you covered for the best wines to sip while you swoon over the details of Markle’s wedding dress, or just how stinkin’ adorable Prince George and Princess Charlotte look walking down the aisle. Oh, did we mention the dreamy horse drawn carriage ride? You’re going to need a beverage to go with all of the excitement.

The wedding — set to take place on Saturday, May 19 — begins at 12 p.m. in London. For all of you sleepyheads, that’s 7 a.m. ET and 4 a.m. PT. Television coverage of the event is expected to start two hours prior. With a start time that early, a glass of royal wedding-themed wine will help you wake up. So tell your friends to head over to your place for a truly regal watch party. Here are a few recommendations as to what celebratory wine to indulge in during the royal wedding.

Cheers!

515 Vine Select Rosé from Noble Vines Noble Vines The floral arrangements at the royal wedding remain a mystery, but this bottle of 515 Vine Select Rosé from Noble Vines doesn’t have to be. The pink-colored wine offers floral notes that is sure to pair nicely with the lovely spring blooms Markle has selected for her big day. This palate-pleasing rosé also incorporates bright and refreshing hints of raspberry, watermelon, and Meyer lemon. Like the bride-to-be, this medium-bodied rosé hails from California — so you really can’t go wrong with a glass of this come the morning (or afternoon) of the wedding.

Love Red Blend from Broc Cellars Broc Cellars There is something romantic about a glass of red wine, and even more so when it is a glass of Love Red Blend from Broc Cellars. The wine was harvested around the same time as the royal couple began their courtship, so it’s obviously a perfect choice to sip on during the main event. Suffice to say, it’s been a whirlwind of love ever since late 2016, and there will be no shortage of passion and emotion come the big day. Pop open a bottle of this red wine and savor a few sips as the two exchange vows. Clank your glass with a friend to wish Prince Harry and his bride a lifetime of love and happiness as they walk down the aisle together.

Princesa Brut Nature Saucey It’s time to pop open the bubbly, because this wedding is officially in the books. Help Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seal the deal with a glass of Princesa Brut Nature. The champagne is fit for a princess and features smooth aromatic hints of green apple, pear, grapefruit and almond. Based on the name alone, everyone at your royal wedding watch party is sure to leave feeling like a member of the royal family.

Chapel Down Sparkling Wines Chapel Down Rumor has it that the newlyweds will be celebrating with a glass of Chapel Down sparkling wine at their wedding reception. Why not join the fun and pick up a bottle for your viewing party? Well you might be celebrating from your studio apartment, you can still feel like you are a part of the wedding festivities knowing that you are sipping on the same fine wine as the royal couple.