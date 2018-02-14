5 Red Flags On A First Date That Might Mean He Has A Girlfriend
We've all been there. You're on a first date with a guy, things are going well, but something feels a little... off. He might have checked his phone one too many times, or can't stop fidgeting nervously. Maybe he's dodging questions about his personal life in a way that makes you think, "I was pretty sure this dude wasn't a serial killer, but now I'm unclear?" All of these are red flags on a first date, but what do they mean, exactly?
They could point to any number of things, including nerves. (I, for one, live in constant fear that my anxiety comes across as guilt and I'll be inexplicably arrested at the airport one day.) But what if these red flags go beyond nerves? What if they're indicative of something a bit more sinister? Like, er, what if this guy's got a girlfriend? And if that is the case, what signs and signals should you be looking out for?
I chatted with five women who have found themselves on dates with shady fellows, who — you guessed it! — had girlfriends on the side. But hindsight is 20/20, y'all, and they're here to share all of the red flags they wished they'd caught sooner so you can avoid falling into the same trap. In the words of Carrie Underwood, maybe next time these guys will think before they cheat.
He doesn't want his roommates or friends to see you two together.
—Hallie*, 24
He dodges personal questions.
—Liza, 22
He won't stop checking his phone.
—Emma*, 23
He's got a "now or never" attitude.
—Alyse*, 25
He's put a hard timeline on your date.
—Isabelle*, 25
Be wary, ladies. Oh, and by the way, if you're on a date with a guy and find out that he has a girlfriend, you have my full permission to throw a drink in his face, à la The Real Housewives.
*Names have been changed. Quotes have been edited and condensed for clarity.
