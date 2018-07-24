In an "almost" relationship, there's usually one person who's more invested in the relationship than the other. Being this person is scary because if you're all in, and the other person isn't, your heart's on the line. In an official relationship, you know that your partner is just as into you as you are into them; they're not just stringing you along. You won't know why they feel this way unless you ask. Maybe they were hurt in the past and haven't been able to fully throw themselves into something new because they're just not ready. Maybe they're afraid of getting hurt. Talking to them about it is always a good option, because sometimes, airing everything out might be just what you need to turn an "almost relationship" into the real deal.

So, if you find yourself in an "almost" relationship when you actually want full-blown commitment, consider stepping away. It's OK to end things if you're in a situation you didn't want to be in. You don't need to stay in something just because. Don't let yourself be strung along because you're comfortable with your "almost" partner. You're deserve more, if you want it. And, if you don't, and you're OK being in an "almost" relationship, that's fine, too. Just don't allow yourself to be stuck in something you don't want. You deserve better.

