Forget about Will and Kate or Harry and Meghan. Posh and Becks are the only royal family I stan. The two first met in a Manchester United players' lounge in 1997, back when the Spice Girls ruled the world and David Beckham was still an up-and-comer. He spotted Victoria in a music video the year before and knew instantly that she would be his wife one day. Now, more than two decades later, the Beckhams have four children and a combined net worth of $450 million. Talk about goals, right? Seriously, these quotes about David & Victoria Beckham's relationship prove that two really can become one. Ugh, the Spice Girls were right.

David Beckham and Victoria Adams married in July of 1999, just four months after welcoming their first son, Brooklyn. The Beckham wedding was definitely posh. Still credited as one of the most expensive weddings of all time, this main stage event included naked figurines of the couple atop the cake and gold thrones for the newlyweds to sit on. See? I told you they were royalty, which explains the many potential heirs to the throne. David and Victoria now have four children — Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper — and successful brands and businesses of their own. After pop-stardom, Victoria set her sights on the fashion world, launching a self-titled line, and David (now retired from playing himself) recently became a Major League Soccer team owner for the first time.

So what does it take to build a love that lasts a lifetime? Here's what Posh and Becks have said over the years.

On How They First Met KEVIN WINTER/GETTY IMAGES ENTERTAINMENT/GETTY In a 2007 interview with W, David joked, "She stalked me," when asked about how he and his Spice Girl wife met. He quickly followed it up with the truth, "I fancied her." David made the first move after a game, when he heard that two of the Spice Girls were in the stadium. He gushed about his nerves in the moment, saying, "I'm thinking, please let it be Posh." Luckily for him (and the rest of the world), it was. According to W, he asked for her number, which she wrote on a plane ticket because this is the '90s (1997, to be exact). Victoria confirmed in a letter to her 18-year-old self published by Vogue UK that he's kept the plane ticket all these years. *Sobs uncontrollably.*

On When They Fell In Love FRAZER HARRISON/GETTY IMAGES ENTERTAINMENT/GETTY Turns out, if you wanna be Victoria's lover, you gotta... point her out on TV wearing a catsuit in a music video. David told W he knew she was the one long before they met. "I turned around to Gary [Neville, his Manchester United teammate] and said, 'That one there, that's the girl I'm going to marry.'" That music video, by the way, was for the song, "Say You'll Be There," which only makes this admission cuter. Victoria, on the other hand, didn't care much for David's star power. "I didn't really know who he was. I was never into football," she told W. Instead, she was smitten with his family-centric lifestyle. She said, "He was always with his mom, dad, and sister while a lot of the footballers were at the bar getting drunk. I could sense right from the start that David was a gentleman, and very family-oriented, which is important because I'm the same."

On David's Cheating Allegations KOICHI KAMOSHIDA/GETTY IMAGES SPORT/GETTY In 2003, after David was sold by Manchester United to Real Madrid, cheating allegations surfaced and British tabloids ran wild with them. Rebecca Loos, David's assistant, told the press that she and the soccer star shared an intimate relationship and that they'd been sexting each other for months. It was later revealed that Loos received a $600,000 payout to share her tell-all story with News Corp-owned Sky Television and now-defunct News of the World. Loos' story was just the beginning. As the rumors spread, the family retreated to Switzerland and then Spain to avoid the public eye and prepare for the birth of their third son, Cruz. According to E!, David had this to say at time, "The reason I keep my mind on football is that me and my wife are happy. We are normal people, although people might not think that. Of course, we have arguments like everybody, but, at the end of the day, I know that I love my wife." Victoria felt the same way in her statements to The Sun, saying, "We have been through a lot worse than this, and we're definitely going to get through this." And that's exactly what they did. More than a decade later, Victoria told W, "It was hard for our entire families. But I realized a lot of people have a price." She added, "No one said marriage was going to be easy. Yes, there have been bumps along the road. But the fact is we've come out of everything we've been through stronger and happier. It's even better now than when we were first married. After all these years, we can just come home and have a laugh together."

On Their Life In The Spotlight KERVORK DJANSEZIAN/GETTY IMAGES ENTERTAINMENT/GETTY In 2007, the Beckhams began preparing to move from Europe to the U.S. so that David could fulfill contractual obligations. Asked how they would deal with life in Hollywood, Victoria told W, "We're us and we've got our kids. We're not aware of a lot of the madness going on around us. We kind of keep to ourselves, really." At the time, David explained that their L.A. home would house the couple and their children but no housekeeping staff because, of course, "We like to lock the doors at night and wander around naked." Uh, yeah, sure. This is also why I don't have a live-in maid.