5 Pieces Of Advice From Moms About Finding Your Soulmate That Are So Beyond Wise
Finding someone you want to spend the rest of your life with can be stressful AF. The concept of soulmates, in general, is stressful! Whether or not you buy into it is up to you, but it's pretty safe to say that the idea of finding someone who complements you and who you want to do life with can be pretty daunting. With all things considered, it can be easy to start obsessing over the future of your love life, but the good news is that wise moms (as usual) are here to save the day. This advice from moms about finding your soulmate is so unbelievably valuable, and I can't say I'm one bit surprised. Sometimes, drawing on the experiences and wisdom of people who have been through many of life's trials and tribulations can be so helpful.
By now, most of us have seen for ourselves that the path toward finding one person to spend your life with (if that's what you want) is oftentimes paved with plenty of other relationships. That's not to say some people don't end up with their first love, because it is definitely possible. But navigating the sometimes murky waters of finding lasting love can be, well, murky nonetheless. Even though the journey up until now might have involved many tears, hopefully it's also involved some really positive feelings too. In the name of continuing toward our romantic destinies with optimism, here's what some very wise moms had to say on the topic of soulmates.
1Choose someone who challenges you in just the right way.
What is a soulmate? Is there a such thing? I think it’s a specific way to define a person who shows you the best and the not-so-best of you. It is that soul that helps you grow by consciously or unconsciously showing you who you are. Our partners and relationships are a reflection of who we are and how we relate to ourselves. Who we are compiles the nice shining side of us and the ugly shadow that we do not want to see, too. That person is there for a reason, a reason that is more than making us happy every day and saying yes to everything we think we want and feel because 'he/she is my soulmate.' That soul in front of you, could be your partner, your mom, your daughter, sister or a friend, is helping you to know yourself. It helps you integrate that side of you that you think you do not own. That is a soulmate, another soul that will help you grow and not say 'YES' to everything.
— Jessica, 42
2Choose someone who you you enjoy spending time with.
Your soulmate is a person you can laugh with and live with — a friend — someone who listens and responds with honesty. Someone you can be transparent with — someone that is willing to learn from you. But most of all, someone you enjoy being with, not an image of a person you want, but a real person you want to spend time with.
— Audrey, 54
3Someone with whom you can share a compatible life with.
Soulmate... chemistry, love, respect, you have the same ideas, feelings, professional goals, personal goals, you laugh at the same silly things, enjoy the smallest things together, deal with problems together, rely and trust each other, and you can read each other’s thoughts, hear what the other person is thinking!
— Maria, 47
4Someone who wants the best for you and has overlapping interests.
I think a soulmate is someone who you can always trust and who has your best interests at heart. You might not always like the exact same things, but there are enough overlapping similarities in how you see the world and what’s important to you.
— Marcy, 57
5You may have more than one meaningful long-term relationship in your life.
I'm not sure there's such a thing as having a single soulmate over the course of your entire life. Every relationship is different and can teach you valuable lessons about who you are. Ultimately, people may come and go out of our lives for various reasons even when we think they will be around forever. So, my biggest piece of advice as it relates to love is to enjoy the good moments and learn from the bad ones. Don't think that there's any one person out there to complete you. Being in any relationship is a daily choice and, sometimes, who we choose for whatever reason changes when we least expect it, and that's OK too. Trust your gut, trust the universe, and everything will happen how it happens.
— Yivvy, 70
Wow, aren't moms amazing? No matter where you are in your journey, don't panic. We are all experiencing different facets of life at our own individual paces. Remember: Trust yourself and make decisions that will bring you closer to the things you want in life, be it a partner, or anything else.