Finding someone you want to spend the rest of your life with can be stressful AF. The concept of soulmates, in general, is stressful! Whether or not you buy into it is up to you, but it's pretty safe to say that the idea of finding someone who complements you and who you want to do life with can be pretty daunting. With all things considered, it can be easy to start obsessing over the future of your love life, but the good news is that wise moms (as usual) are here to save the day. This advice from moms about finding your soulmate is so unbelievably valuable, and I can't say I'm one bit surprised. Sometimes, drawing on the experiences and wisdom of people who have been through many of life's trials and tribulations can be so helpful.

By now, most of us have seen for ourselves that the path toward finding one person to spend your life with (if that's what you want) is oftentimes paved with plenty of other relationships. That's not to say some people don't end up with their first love, because it is definitely possible. But navigating the sometimes murky waters of finding lasting love can be, well, murky nonetheless. Even though the journey up until now might have involved many tears, hopefully it's also involved some really positive feelings too. In the name of continuing toward our romantic destinies with optimism, here's what some very wise moms had to say on the topic of soulmates.

1 Choose someone who challenges you in just the right way. Giphy What is a soulmate? Is there a such thing? I think it’s a specific way to define a person who shows you the best and the not-so-best of you. It is that soul that helps you grow by consciously or unconsciously showing you who you are. Our partners and relationships are a reflection of who we are and how we relate to ourselves. Who we are compiles the nice shining side of us and the ugly shadow that we do not want to see, too. That person is there for a reason, a reason that is more than making us happy every day and saying yes to everything we think we want and feel because 'he/she is my soulmate.' That soul in front of you, could be your partner, your mom, your daughter, sister or a friend, is helping you to know yourself. It helps you integrate that side of you that you think you do not own. That is a soulmate, another soul that will help you grow and not say 'YES' to everything. — Jessica, 42

2 Choose someone who you you enjoy spending time with. Giphy Your soulmate is a person you can laugh with and live with — a friend — someone who listens and responds with honesty. Someone you can be transparent with — someone that is willing to learn from you. But most of all, someone you enjoy being with, not an image of a person you want, but a real person you want to spend time with. — Audrey, 54

3 Someone with whom you can share a compatible life with. Giphy Soulmate... chemistry, love, respect, you have the same ideas, feelings, professional goals, personal goals, you laugh at the same silly things, enjoy the smallest things together, deal with problems together, rely and trust each other, and you can read each other’s thoughts, hear what the other person is thinking! — Maria, 47

4 Someone who wants the best for you and has overlapping interests. Giphy I think a soulmate is someone who you can always trust and who has your best interests at heart. You might not always like the exact same things, but there are enough overlapping similarities in how you see the world and what’s important to you. — Marcy, 57