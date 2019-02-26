When you first start dating someone, the idea you could ever really disagree and fight can seem ridiculous. You're the perfect match, after all. This is one of the many reasons this time is referred to as the honeymoon phase. Give it some time and, eventually, you'll have your first big fight. While it can be really hard and painful to argue with your partner, your first big disagreement is actually a rite of passage. And with mantras to recite after fighting with your partner to help calm you down and reassure you, it can actually be a positive and growing experience for you both, as individuals and as a couple.

Typically when you argue, it’s because one or both of you crossed a boundary and it’s actually a good sign that you feel comfortable enough to speak up when that happens. Not only does the argument teach you about one another’s boundaries, but it’s your first crash course in communication when things get heated, a time when your skills are really put to the test. However, in order to get those benefits and turn a negative experience into a positive, you need to be able to have a calm mind, which can be hard when you are really in your feelings. This is where mantras come in to help you take a breath and calm down after your first big fight.

1 Take a deep breath and be calm. Giphy First things first, you need to center yourself and calm down. One of the best ways to do that is to simply take a few deep breaths. When your heart is pounding with emotion or anxiety, it will cloud your thinking and your judgment, not to mention it doesn’t feel amazing. So, tell yourself to take a few slow breaths, and then take your own advice.

2 My feelings are valid and I will honor them. Giphy Right after a fight, I have a habit of second guessing my own feelings and emotions. Sound familiar? If so, this mantra will help you to remember there was a reason you were upset to begin with and, by honoring and acknowledging that your feelings are valid, you can start to unpack the why of how you feel. When it’s time to talk to your partner about the argument when things have cooled off, having that kind of information can be really helpful when you are talking things out later.

3 I will practice empathy. Giphy Along with honoring your feelings, it’s usually a good idea to honor your partner’s as well. This mantra will help you focus on practicing empathy, so that even though you may not agree with how your partner is feeling, you can come to an understanding about what and why they are feeling that way. This, in turn, can help you address the underlying problems moving forward.

4 I will learn something important from this argument. Giphy It can be tempting after a big fight just to brush it under the carpet, since it can be so unpleasant, but you may be wasting an opportunity to learn something about yourself, your partner, and your relationship. Use this mantra to help encourage you to see the fight as a learning opportunity and a chance to get closer to your partner.