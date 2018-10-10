Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

5 Halloween 2018 Costumes For Couples That Feel So Trendy Right Now

By

This year, we've had some pretty big pop culture moments. From Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's whirlwind romance, to everyone on the internet obsessing over Peter Kavinsky in To All The Boys I've Loved Before, to absolutely everyone falling in love with the Fab Five, it's been quite a year. And what's the point of Halloween costumes if not to highlight the mega-moments we've witnessed? For Halloween 2018 costumes for couples, there are plenty of costumes to choose from.

The following costume ideas are all drawn from big personalities, characters, or moments from the past few months. When choosing a costume with your partner, an undeniably 2018 costume will be the both trendy and recognizable. And at the end of the day, isn't that all you want?

Were you digging the Netflix rom-coms that came out this summer? There's a costume for that. Are you into pop music, while your partner absolutely loves Saturday Night Live? There's definitely a costume for that. There are plenty of costumes to choose from, for sure, but I went ahead and curated some for you in case you and your partner need a little nudge. Read on for some couples' Halloween costumes so you're ahead of the game.

Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean Covey from 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before'

Netflix on YouTube

Lara Jean Covey:

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Wool Blend Classic Hooded Toggle Coat, $120, Amazon

Mei teer Women's Basic Long Sleeve Button Down, $8, Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Crewneck Sweater, $18, Amazon

Chouyatou Women's High Waist Plaid Flannel Flared Skater Skirt, $13, Amazon

AJs Thick Solid Colored Knee Socks, $13, Amazon

Dr. Martens Womens 1460 W, $70, Amazon

Peter Kavinsky:

Cool Mama P Lacrosse Gear Shirt Co. Lacrosse Shirt for Boys, $44, Amazon

Under Armour Men's Raid 10" Shorts, $20, Amazon

Nike Performance Cushion Crew Socks, $20, Amazon

Nike Men's Flex Contact Ankle High Running Shoe, $55, Amazon

The Netflix couple of the summer certainly rocked it in the fashion department. If you and your SO are fans of romantic comedies, try your hand at the book-turned-movie lovable duo that is Lara Jean and Peter from To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

Janelle Monáe & Tessa Thompson in 'PYNK'

Janelle Monáe on YouTube

wenxuan Women's Plung V Neck Backless Strap Tight Velvet Bodysuit, $10, Amazon

Revlon Colorburst Lip Butter in Strawberry Shortcake, $6, Amazon

L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24HR Shadow, Always Pearly Pink, $6, Amazon

Tara Twinbead Bubble Solid Ponytail Elastics, $8, Amazon

In April, Janelle Monáe released a music video for her new song "PYNK," which would be later released as part of her album "Dirty Computer." The video celebrates women, in all their shapes, sizes, colors, and body parts. It's a fun, light pop song, and Monáe's girlfriend Tessa Thompson stars in it too. For the girly couple that loves all things pynk, dress as this dyamic duo for Halloween.

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ariana Grande:

Cheryl Creations Women's Short Sequin Comfortable Day/Night Tube Mini Dress, $20, Amazon

Premier Standard Women's Over The Knee Boot, $37, Amazon

Pete Davidson:

Hanes Men's Ecosmart Fleece Sweatshirt, $6, Amazon

Match Men's Wild Cargo Pants, $18, Amazon

Adidas Originals Men's Superstar Shoes, $40, Amazon

WholesaleSarong Flower Sword Extra Large 18" Full Arm Temporary Tattoo, $8, Amazon

If you're the kind of couple that exudes BDE (plus maybe a mega height difference), you may want to dress up as Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. The Saturday Night Live comedian and "God is a Woman" singer have been owning headlines for months since their quick engagement. Be the stars of whatever Halloween event you attend when you're dressed up as these two.

Bill Anderson & Donna Sheridan-Carmichael from 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'

Flicks And The City Clips on YouTube

Donna Sheridan-Carmichael:

Levi's Women's 501 High Rise Short, $34, Amazon

Free People Leoni Tunic, $88, Free People

E&H Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses, $13, Amazon

Bill Anderson:

GREFE Men's 2018 Summer New Style Casual Stripe Print V-Neck, $8, Amazon

Levi's Men's 501 Original-Fit Jean, $34, Amazon

NJ Novelty Yacht Captain Hat, $10, Amazon

Even if Bill and Donna don't end up marrying each other later on, this scene is one of the stand-outs in the movie that shows just how Donna ended up with three suitors. Their flirtatious give-and-take on the boat is playful, and it doesn't hurt that the song is catchy, too. Dress up as Bill and Donna to live out your sailor Halloween costume dreams, while remaining relevant with pop culture moments.

Any two of the Fab Five from 'Queer Eye'

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bobby Berk:

IZOD Men's Izzy Slim Fit Suit, $75, Amazon

Hanes Men's 3-Pack Tagless Crew Neck T-Shirt, $9, Amazon

Allbirds Men's Tree Runners, $95, Amazon

Karamo Brown:

SITENG Men Fashion Casual Fall Print Bomb Coat, $44, Amazon

Dickies Men's Flex 5-Pocket Pant Slim Taper Fit, $25, Amazon

Paul Jones Men's Business Casual Long Sleeve Dress Shirt, $9, Amazon

Nautica Men's Feathered Edge with Double-Stitch Casual Leather Belt, $7, Amazon

Tan France:

Paul Jones Mens Shirts Classic Long Sleeve Button Down, $11, Amazon

28 Palms Men's Relaxed-Fit 9" Inseam Linen Short with Drawstring, $35, Amazon

Goodthreads Men's Short-Sleeve Crewneck Cotton T-Shirt, $12, Amazon

Neon Nation Unisex Calf High White Sock with Three Stripes, $12, Amazon

Mrsmile Men's Fashion Sneakers, $30, Amazon

Basik Eyewear ShadyVEU Sunglasses, $11, Amazon

Antoni Porowski:

Arcade Fire Crystal People Men's T-Shirt, $24, Amazon

Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans Stretch, $49, Amazon

Oversized Aviator Sunglasses, $15, Amazon

Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneaker, $46, Amazon

Jonathan Van Ness:

Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch 3 Pack Boxer Briefs, $25, Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt, $10, Amazon

Yves Saint Lauren Kate Small in Smooth Leather, $1,850, Yves Saint Laurent

MEAYOU Athletic Running Shoes, $24, Amazon

Just like their own individual categories of expertise, each member of the Fab Five has their own distinct styles. Choose with your partner to dress up as Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, or Jonathan Van Ness if you're big Queer Eye fans.

Now that you have your on-trend outfit, next up is thinking about that perfect Instagram caption. Then, you're all set.

