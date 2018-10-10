5 Halloween 2018 Costumes For Couples That Feel So Trendy Right Now
This year, we've had some pretty big pop culture moments. From Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's whirlwind romance, to everyone on the internet obsessing over Peter Kavinsky in To All The Boys I've Loved Before, to absolutely everyone falling in love with the Fab Five, it's been quite a year. And what's the point of Halloween costumes if not to highlight the mega-moments we've witnessed? For Halloween 2018 costumes for couples, there are plenty of costumes to choose from.
The following costume ideas are all drawn from big personalities, characters, or moments from the past few months. When choosing a costume with your partner, an undeniably 2018 costume will be the both trendy and recognizable. And at the end of the day, isn't that all you want?
Were you digging the Netflix rom-coms that came out this summer? There's a costume for that. Are you into pop music, while your partner absolutely loves Saturday Night Live? There's definitely a costume for that. There are plenty of costumes to choose from, for sure, but I went ahead and curated some for you in case you and your partner need a little nudge. Read on for some couples' Halloween costumes so you're ahead of the game.
Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean Covey from 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before'
Lara Jean Covey:
The Netflix couple of the summer certainly rocked it in the fashion department. If you and your SO are fans of romantic comedies, try your hand at the book-turned-movie lovable duo that is Lara Jean and Peter from To All The Boys I've Loved Before.
Janelle Monáe & Tessa Thompson in 'PYNK'
In April, Janelle Monáe released a music video for her new song "PYNK," which would be later released as part of her album "Dirty Computer." The video celebrates women, in all their shapes, sizes, colors, and body parts. It's a fun, light pop song, and Monáe's girlfriend Tessa Thompson stars in it too. For the girly couple that loves all things pynk, dress as this dyamic duo for Halloween.
Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande:
If you're the kind of couple that exudes BDE (plus maybe a mega height difference), you may want to dress up as Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. The Saturday Night Live comedian and "God is a Woman" singer have been owning headlines for months since their quick engagement. Be the stars of whatever Halloween event you attend when you're dressed up as these two.
Bill Anderson & Donna Sheridan-Carmichael from 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'
Donna Sheridan-Carmichael:
Even if Bill and Donna don't end up marrying each other later on, this scene is one of the stand-outs in the movie that shows just how Donna ended up with three suitors. Their flirtatious give-and-take on the boat is playful, and it doesn't hurt that the song is catchy, too. Dress up as Bill and Donna to live out your sailor Halloween costume dreams, while remaining relevant with pop culture moments.
Any two of the Fab Five from 'Queer Eye'
Just like their own individual categories of expertise, each member of the Fab Five has their own distinct styles. Choose with your partner to dress up as Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, or Jonathan Van Ness if you're big Queer Eye fans.
Now that you have your on-trend outfit, next up is thinking about that perfect Instagram caption. Then, you're all set.
