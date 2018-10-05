Ever since Lady Gaga discussed her role in the remake A Star Is Born in her Netflix documentary Five Foot Two, I have been super excited to see the actress make the role her own. I've supported the multi-hyphenate since "Just Dance" came out, and am sure many other Little Monsters will be flocking to theaters to show support as well. Since this movie is coming out in October, AKA spooky season, there may be quite a few people wanting to dress like Gaga in her new movie. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga 'A Star Is Born' Halloween couples' costumes are the perfect way to be festive during the season while remaining current with one of the most important movies to hit theaters this year.

Whether you're in a relationship, dressing up with a friend, or going solo, dressing up as characters from your likely new favorite movie this year will certainly be a winning look. Plus, the outfits below will be comfortable if you're hopping around parties or bars, since these are "costumes" you could wear in your normal, everyday life. I might personally forgo carrying an air guitar around with me in my day-to-day, but to each their own. Read on to see how to get the lead characters' looks from A Star Is Born.