Food is medicine, my friends. And aside from being delicious and downright satisfying, so many different foods often have these secret, almost seemingly magical benefits to them. For instance, there are foods that can actually boost your memory, and according to a new study, those foods tend to share one common detail, making it that much easier for you to pick up the right snacks on your next grocery run. So, if you feel like you've been a bit absentminded lately — like, a whole lot of "where are my keys?" and "what's that guy's name again?" moments — rest assured, you might just be able to eat your way to never forgetting your brother's birthday again.

Now, I'm not going to lie: The study that illustrated these findings, which has been published in the scientific journal Neurobiology of Aging, is a wee bit hard to understand. But, according to a press release from Iowa State University, the gist of what the researchers found is that there's a specific satiety hormone that's linked to a reduced likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Basically, the more you activate and release this hormone through the foods you're chompin' on, the more your noggin, and your memory, seems to benefit.

Auriel Willette, a researcher on the study and assistant professor of food science and human nutrition at Iowa State University, said in the study's press release,

The regulation of when and how much we eat can have some association with how good our memory is. Bottom line: what we eat and what our body does with it affects our brain.

As for how to incorporate some memory-boosting foods into your diet on the reg? Isabel Butler, a nutritionist at Spoon Guru, says that, for one thing, when you're considering day-to-day brain function, it's a good idea to be mindful of meals that rapidly raise your blood sugar (think simple carbs found in processed foods), as she explains they can affect your short-term memory in as little as an hour. "The best solution is eating foods that are slower to digest and raise blood sugars in a more controlled manner," Butler tells Elite Daily.

If you're looking for specifics, here are some foods that experts say can help boost your memory.

Chia Seeds Giphy A little chia pudding, anyone? Butler tells me that zinc and magnesium deficiencies have been linked to some neurological conditions, and that a lack of iron can cause that dreaded brain fog you might get sometimes. According to the nutritionist, lots of different types of seeds are packed with these nutrients, but chia seeds, specifically, she says, are a great option, not to mention a really easy addition to your granola or yogurt.

Eggs Giphy Get scrambling, y'all. Butler says that eggs are an excellent food for your brain, as they contain a combination of vitamins and omega 3s, which you need to keep things running smooth up top.

Berries Giphy "Alzheimer's is often referred to as the 'diabetes of the brain' because of its strong connection to metabolic disorders and insulin production," Samantha Morrison, a health and wellness expert for Glacier Wellness, tells Elite Daily. A balanced and healthy diet, she explains, can prevent these health issues including inflammation of the brain. "Berries are a rich source of polyphenols, which slow down the aging process and combat cell damage," she says.