You and your cousin have known each other for a really long time. I mean, pretty much since you were born. You've known each other for longer than you've known most people in your life. She saw you go through every phase, from the bangs that completely covered your eyes to Band-Aids as an accessory. You were also there for each other for every silly joke and whispered laugh, through her concussion in junior basketball to her cheer team championship. Your bond is kind of unbreakable. That's why there are some family activities that are better with your cousin — because, in all honesty, what isn't more fun with your partner in crime around?

We've all had our fair share of family fun, some more enjoyable than others. Don't even try to tell me you've been to a family event and not rolled your eyes at least once or twice. With your cousin in tow, everything gets a little easier. Don't get me wrong; I've gotta love my family. But I can only take so many questions, and when my BFF/cousin is there, the annoyance level goes down and the fun times go up. If you're the same way, you know these five family activities are just way, way better with your cousin around.

1 Family Vacations Are Lit Giphy We all love going on vacation. If you don't, you might want to get that checked out. Family vacations, on the other hand... they can be a hit or a miss, you know? You never quite know how it's going to turn out. The siblings could start World War III, the close quarters could drive everyone nuts. It's a risky situation. But when you're going on vacation with your cousin, it's a lot more likely to be a blast than a nightmare. She's your party partner, and you two have all the plans to live it up, whether or not that means ditching the rest of the family. Sorry...

2 Did Someone Say, "Kids Birthday Party"? Giphy Yeah, that's not the face I'd usually have, either. At least, not the face I've had since I was about 5. Kids birthdays are sure to be a migraine-inducing mess, even when you do love them. You just can't avoid it: the screams, the shouts, the fights, the mess... it's a lot. But when your cousin's there with you, you can be sure she'll have you jumping in the bouncy house, laughing at the kids, and stuffing your face with ice cream too much to notice the chaos. How does she do it?

3 Holiday Dinners, Resucued Giphy The family dinner is the holiday staple. If its Easter, Christmas, Thanksgiving, or any major holiday in between, you're sure to find me there, and I'm sure you, too. To put it kindly: sometimes those dinners can be well, kind of a pain. It's like, no, I'm not sure what I'm doing with my life, but I will take that glass of wine, thanks. Luckily, when your cousin is around, things get a bit easier for you. For one, you can share the hot seat; she's going to get as many questions as you. And she's also there to complain to. It's really a win-win. (Or a lose-lose, but either way, you're in it together.)

4 Sweeping The Family Reunion Giphy Trust me, the family ain't ready for you two. You come in slaying the game from head to toe, ready to smash on some good food and sweep all the family games. You're the family power duo, and everyone knows it. Kisses to our fans.