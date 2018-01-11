5 Dirty Talk Lines To Use If The Sex Is Getting Boring

No matter how off-the-charts your and your partner's chemistry is in the beginning of a relationship, there comes a time in every couple's sex life when things start to become fairly routine. The good news is that this post-honeymoon phase cool down totally doesn't mean you're on a one-way train to vanilla town. It probably just means it may be time to start venturing out of your comfort zone by tossing some dirty talk into the mix to spice things up. Coming up with dirty talk lines to use that won't make you both giggle with embarrassment may come more naturally to some than others, but with a bit of practice, even the shyest partner will be dropping scandalous one-liners in no time.

When it comes to dirty talk, the most daunting part seems to be the idea that you have to start off by saying the most X-rated thing you can think of. But this couldn't be further from the truth. It's always a good idea to start with something that you feel confident enough to say while making eye contact — something as simple as a well-timed "I want you so badly" can truly work wonders. Then, from there, you can allow your lines to escalate naturally as your encounter gets even hotter.

Here are a few phrases you can keep in your back pocket for when the mood strikes.

1."If we were alone right now, what would you do to me?"

One of the biggest misconceptions about talking dirty is that it only happens in the bedroom. However, whispering something sexy to your partner while at a party or in an intimate corner of a candlelit restaurant is a great way to build anticipation and sexual tension.

2. "What do you think about when you're turned on and I'm not there?"

Aside from being a solid way to spice things up, dirty talk is also an opportunity to communicate some of the fantasies and desires you haven't yet shared with your bae. Have you been thinking of the best way of telling your partner that you'd like to invite another person into your boudoir? Why not ask them what they fantasize about, and then, return the favor by letting them know what filthy things cross your mind.

3. "You can have me any way you want."

For the large majority of people, sex is deeply connected to the need to either assert or relinquish power. And let's face it: Sometimes, letting your bae know they're in the driver's seat (or vice versa) is the only thing you need to say to get things sizzling.

4. "If all of these people weren't here, I would rip your clothes off."

Sometimes, your bae just needs to know what's on your mind. It can be easy to get stuck in your head and start overanalyzing everything you're about to say, but instead of allowing things to get too elaborate or complicated, keep it simple. As you start to get more comfortable, your shared kinky vocab will start to grow.

5. "I can't wait to feel you."

Chances are, you may have already used some form of this go-to one-liner to let your boo know just how much you want them. But if you haven't, this is another solid thing to whisper in their ear as the dinner party is winding down.

It goes without saying that there is really no right or wrong way to dirty talk to your boo — as long as they're into it, you're in the clear. That being said, until you know the ins and outs of what gets them going, it may be a good idea to stay away from anything too extreme. Still feeling shy about it? Try sending your sexy thoughts in a text — it's sure to be a welcomed surprise.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!