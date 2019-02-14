Your 20s is a time for growth and making irreplaceable memories. You're taking on new challenges, exposing yourself to different experiences, and trying things you never have before. And while many new experiences are definitely exciting, they can also be intimidating, too. After all, you're still figuring things out for yourself and finding your footing in adulthood. There are a few decisions that seem scary to make alone, but you'll be so proud of yourself once you take the leap.

Things like signing the lease on your first apartment, buying your first car, and moving in with your significant other are decisions that you really have to make for yourself. While your closest family and friends will likely give you their two cents whether you ask for it or not, all of these decisions are ultimately up to you. You might feel like you're still young to be making major life decisions for yourself, but you have to start sometime.

Even though growing up and adulting can seem a little daunting at first, the more decisions you make, the easier it will get. Don't be afraid of making these decisions on your own. You know what's best for you, so trust your instincts. You'll be so glad you did.

1 Signing The Lease On Your First Apartment Alto Images / Stocksy Checking out an apartment, filling out paperwork, and signing a lease for the first time can be really intimidating, especially if you're moving into an apartment by yourself. You might need help the first time around, but once you commit to a place and just go for it, you'll be so excited to move into your new space.

2 Buying Or Leasing A Car GIC / Stocksy Buying or leasing your first car can be tricky. There are a lot of things to consider, from the size, to the brand, to the safety features, and whether or not it's Bluetooth enabled. Above all, it needs to be within your budget. You got this! You're more than capable of figuring out which car is best for your lifestyle. Trust your instincts, do your research, and you'll be good to go.

3 Moving In With Your Significant Other GIC / Stocksy Even if you absolutely know that you and your significant other are ready to move in with each other, it can be pretty intimidating at first. Your family and friends will likely weigh in, whether you want them to or not, but ultimately, this is your decision to make. You should feel comfortable doing what you think is best for your life and your relationship.

4 Dropping Money On An Expensive Trip Jovana Rikalo / Stocksy You've been longing to travel to that bucket list destination for a while now. You saved up for it, but when it came time to actually spending the money and booking the tickets, you stopped yourself. Even though booking an expensive trip might seem kind of scary at first, you'll be so glad you did it. What you gain from traveling, you can't learn anywhere else, and the experience is well-worth the money.