Usually, if an artist does a concept album, they start fresh with their next one, so that all their projects can stand alone. BTS, however, has been carefully connecting all of their albums, songs, music videos, lyrics, and concert VCRs together to create one huge narrative, or what's known as the BTS Universe. The BTS ARMY knows nothing is a coincidence when it comes to BTS, and, for that reason, they can't believe they missed these 5 clues "Black Swan" was BTS' next single.

It's hard to believe how BTS comes up with their comprehensive storyline since it's so detailed, and that's why, with every comeback, they continuously blow ARMYs' minds at how cleverly they connect their albums together. Sometimes, the connections go right over fans' heads since they're so subtle, though.

On Friday, Jan. 17, BTS released their first Map of the Soul: 7 single, "Black Swan." After the song's release, fans went back to BTS' old videos and performances and discovered that BTS may have hinted "Black Swan" was their next single all along.

Here are 5 clues "Black Swan" was BTS' next single:

1. Suga's "Shadow" Comeback Trailer

Apart from a pair of wings appearing behind Suga in his "Shadow" comeback trailer, fans also thought he was trapped in a cage in one scene. Fans connected this to the "Black Swan" art film, which featured the MN Dance Company performing choreography with black swan imagery included throughout it. (At one point, it also looked like the dancers were in a cage made of laser lights, too.)

2. RM's Drawings in 2020 Seasons Greetings

In December 2019, BTS released their annual Seasons Greetings package, which came with a few doodles from the guys. RM wrote "2020" for his sketch, but what fans didn't realize is that RM made the 2s look like two swans — a now-obvious clue about their single.

3. Jungkook's Outfit at the 2019 Melon Music Awards

For BTS' 2019 Melon Music Awards performance in November, Jungkook performed solo choreography to "Save Me," and his outfit had black tassels all over it that resembled wings when he swung his arms throughout his contemporary choreography.

Watch the moment below near the 24:50 mark.

1theK (원더케이) on YouTube

4. V's Outfit for the 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself The Final' Concerts

BTS performed their three Love Yourself: Speak Yourself - The Final concerts in Seoul, Korea, in October 2019. Instead of V rocking his usual "Singularity" outfit, V opted for a big coat consisting of — you guessed it — black feathers.

Apparently, a hint of his "Singularity" choreography also made it into the "Black Swan" choreo.

5. Everything about the 'Wings' Era

One of the most obvious "Black Swan" connections is with BTS' 2016 Wings era. To go along with the album's name, the group sprinkled wings imagery throughout their teasers and music videos.

YOUTUBE

Looking back at them now, fans created an interesting theory connecting the "Wings" teasers to "Black Swan." Since V was often seen donning black wings, fans think he could represent a black swan.

In turn, they also think Jin could represent a white swan. In the "Blood Sweat & Tears" music video, there's a scene involving Jin kissing a statue with wings and then appearing to have a crack in his face afterward. Fans connected this to the 2010 Black Swan movie starring Natalie Portman because the movie poster also featured Portman with a similar mark on her face, and, in one scene, Portman admires a statue with wings, too.

Here's another image of Jin with the mark on his face for the 2017 BTS Wings Tour trailer:

Let's also not forget the time V and Jin had a moment together on stage after they performed "Blood Sweat & Tears" at the 2016 MAMA Awards.

The "Black Swan" theory is convincing, and, if it's true BTS was hinting at it all along, the BTS ARMY will be even more determined to not overlook a single detail with the release of Map of the Soul: 7 on Feb. 21.