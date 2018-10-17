There are very few things in this world that can lure me out of a snug and secure blanket burrito on a chilly, brisk morning. Just about the only thing that gets me out of bed on fall and winter mornings is the thought of a warm, comforting breakfast, accompanied by the largest mug of coffee. If you're the same way, you're probably starting to browse ideas of breakfasts that warm you up as the leaves start to fall and the breezy, autumnal weather sets in.

After all, let's be real, guys: On bleak, blustery mornings, it's only human to want to crank up your space heater, grab an extra blanket (or five), and depart into a cavernous, prolonged hibernation until spring rolls back around. Right? Guys?

OK, for real, though, back to breakfast. Elite Daily spoke with a few nutrition experts to get the low-down on the coziest, warmest, and most nourishing breakfasts, to not only ease you into your day on chillier mornings, but to also provide you with loads of energy, yummy flavors, and a satisfied belly all season long. These meals are versatile, exceptionally delicious, and honestly, they might start morphing you into — dare I say — a morning person.

Apple Crisp Oatmeal Sarah Reid/Stocksy Personally, a warm bowl of oats is my absolute favorite thing to wake up to when the weather starts to get all, chilly, crisp, and autumn-y. If you're the same way, Crystal Savoy, MS, RD, LDN, a "non-diet dietitian" at Real Life Women's Health, recommends opting for one of her fall favorites: a comforting bowl of apple crisp oatmeal. Combine 1/2 cup of oats, 1/2 to one cup of milk of your choice (according to Savoy, the amount depends on how thick you like it: less liquid equals thicker), one apple (diced), cinnamon, butter, maple syrup, and nuts and/or granola. "Cook oats according to the instructions with the apple so they soften up," Savoy tells Elite Daily. "Then, stir in the rest of the ingredients." You can either do this in the morning when you wake up, or the night before and reheat in the a.m., to save some time.

Toast With Cream Cheese And Eggs Davide Illini/Stocksy Paired with coffee (of course), this is another of Savoy's favorites, she tells me. For ingredients, you'll need two slices of toast, two eggs, oil for cooking, and spreadable cream cheese. "While the bread is toasting, cook the eggs in oil on medium to low heat, and cover until yolks cook to desired consistency (keep covered for less time if you like them runny)," the dietitian explains. Season the eggs with salt and pepper, and spread cream cheese on the toast — feel free to top your toast with the eggs, if that's your jam. "Serve with sautéed spinach and/or fruit," Savoy suggests. Is anyone else's stomach grumbling RN or nah?

Slow Cooker Breakfast Casserole Davide Illini/Stocksy "This slow cooker breakfast casserole is a great dish to meal-prep for the week or enjoy over the weekend," Grace Derocha, a registered dietitian, certified diabetes educator, and certified health coach at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, tells Elite Daily over email. Prepare it at night, Derocha suggests, and let it cook while you're sleeping so you can wake up to a hot and filling breakfast. #Yas. "This recipe is packed with fiber, protein, and a lot of good nutrition," she explains. "The red and green bell peppers have vitamins A and C, as well as potassium. Plus, bell peppers are great for eye health because they contain the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin." As for ingredients, you'll need one bag of frozen hash brown potatoes, 1/2 to one pound of turkey deli meat (chopped or diced, and can be eliminated for vegetarians), one small onion (diced), eight ounces of shredded sharp cheddar cheese, one red bell pepper, one green bell pepper (both de-seeded and diced), 12 eggs, one cup of low-fat milk or milk substitute of your choice, and salt and pepper to taste. "Add half a bag of hash browns to the bottom of the slow cooker," Derocha says. "Then, layer the following ingredients on top of the hash browns: half of your turkey, onions, green and red peppers, and half of your cheese." Then, she explains, continue layering with the remaining hash browns, turkey, onions, and green and red peppers. Next, add the remaining cheese. "In a medium-sized bowl, beat the eggs and milk together, [and] pour the egg mixture over your casserole," says Derocha. "Add salt and pepper on top, cooking on low for four hours or warm for eight hours."

Slow Cooker Pear and Pecan Quinoa Oatmeal suzanne clements/Stocksy This delicious, nourishing, and naturally sweet dish offers heart-healthy fats, fiber, and protein, according to Derocha. "The pecans not only add crunch, but also have omega-3 fatty acids that are good for the heart," she tells Elite Daily. The oats and pears, on the other hand, add great flavor, texture, and fiber, she says. "Fiber works as the 'street sweepers' of the gastrointestinal tract to promote healthy digestion, while the quinoa offers protein to help keep you full," Derocha explains. For this bad boy, you'll need one and 1/2 cups of steel-cut oats, 1/2 cup of uncooked quinoa (rinsed), three pears of choice (cored and diced), one teaspoon of ground cinnamon, one teaspoon of ground ginger, 1/2 cup of pure maple syrup or honey, one cup of pecans (roughly chopped), three cups of water, three cups of coconut water, two cups of unsweetened coconut milk or milk of your choice, and finally, if you want, you can add extra pear slices, granola, and/or pecans for garnish. "Spray a six-quart slow cooker with cooking spray or use a slow cooker liner. Then, add in all of the ingredients (except optional ingredients for garnish), and stir until combined," Derocha explains. Place the lid on tightly, set the slow cooker to cook for five hours on low, then let it sit for another hour or so on warm, she says. "Give the oatmeal a couple stirs, garnish, and serve hot." I'll be over here drooling if you need me, it's fine.