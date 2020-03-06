Fans have not stopped talking about Taylor Swift's "The Man" music video ever since its release on Feb. 27. Due to its lyrics, fans knew the video would tackle workplace sexism, but what they didn't expect was for Swift to play the role of "the man" herself. Swift's alter ago —hilariously known as Tyler Swift — is the type of guy you would never want to meet. He's rude, condescending, and just a plain ol' jerk. Swift was totally convincing in her role, and these five behind-the-scenes secrets about Taylor Swift's "The Man" video show how she was able to pull off her transformation.

1. Swift worked with the same makeup artist from another hit video.

Swift did not play around when it came to her "The Man" makeup transformation. She revealed that, every morning, she would spend five hours in the glam chair in order to get the look just right.

Swift entrusted Bill Corso with the task, who she previously worked with in 2017. "It’s been a joy because Bill Corso’s been doing it," Swift said. “I’ve worked with him once before when he turned me into a zombie for the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ video."

2. Swift had to wear a muscle suit.

Besides using prosthetics, wigs, and makeup to turn herself into Tyler, Swift also wore muscle suits under her clothes to make her look more convincing.

"I had no idea what they do to your body to make you look different. I have muscle suits on underneath things," she explained. "I don’t even want to talk to you what else. I don’t even want to tell you about it. This is a family show."

3. Swift had movement coaches on set.

So many fans had no idea "the man" was actually Swift herself until the reveal at the end of the music video. What made Swift's mannerisms so believable all came down to her getting help from movement coaches Stephen Galloway and Spenser Theberge. They helped Swift channel "the man" by showing her how to walk, smoke a cigar, and fix her pants.

"I was so stoked to have a movement coach help me with things," Swift said. "I never thought about how men walk. It’s never something that interested me before, but you know, they walk differently than we do."

4. Swift had no idea how to check out girls.

One of the lessons Swift received from her coaches is how to check out girls. Apparently, she didn't know whether to look at a girl's top or bottom first.

"How do you check someone out? You check out their boobs and then their butt?" Swift asked. Thankfully, Swift's coach gave her some helpful advice in that department. "Butt and then boobs, and then back to butt." You learn something every day, huh?

5. Momma Swift was on set.

While Swift was learning how to check out girls, the camera quickly flashed to her mother, Andrea, who was just as blown away as fans over Swift's transformation. "I can't get over... ," Andrea said before laughing.

To see exactly how Swift was able to pull of her character, watch her behind-the-scenes video below.

Turning into "the man" was a long process, but well worth it, as Swift had fans convinced she was really someone else.