Swifties have spoken and they are absolutely pleased with Taylor Swift's "The Man" music video. After the film for Swift's powerful song about workplace sexism was released on Thursday, Feb. 27, Twitter erupted with applause for Swift. These tweets about Taylor Swift's "The Man" music video show gratitude for Swift tackling such a tough subject.

It was clear from Swift's lyric video for "The Man" that she would be putting the focus on inequality and sexism in the workplace, but now that the official music video is here, everyone is talking. While most of the video focused on how men get away with and are rewarded for behavior women are punished for in everyday life, there's no denying Swift channeled her own first-hand experience and frustrations in the end when it's pointedly revealed in the credits that she directed and owns the video and song.

The chorus set the tone for the music video, which saw Swift dress up as a man, with lyrics that read:

I'm so sick of running as fast as I can / Wondering if I'd get there quicker if I was a man / And I'm so sick of them coming at me again / Cuz if I was a man / Then I'd be the man

There's been so much hype around Swift's "The Man" music video and, according to Swifties on social media, the pop star did not disappoint.

Mainly because she went ALL IN for it by dressing up like the ultimate f*ckboy, prosthetics and all! There's even a hilarious easter egg that revealed Swift's "The Man" alter ego is named Tyler Swift.

Here's what Swifties on Twitter had to say about it.

Although Tyler Swift was a man-spreading, rude-to-waiters, mantrum-throwing jerk face, some fans couldn't help but point out Swift made a pretty hot guy.

It's clear Swifties have some pretty strong mixed feelings about Tyler Swift.