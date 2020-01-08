If you've been wondering what the next year, or even decade, of your life is going to look like, you're not alone. This New Year's Eve was unique in the sense that it seemed to mark the start of immense change, blooming hope, and new mems. When the ball dropped, the entire world felt like it was ready for what's next. The astrology events in NYC in January 2020 are revealing what exactly the future might hold.

These mystical events are giving you the chance to sit down with a palm reader, or daydream about your future while experts on horoscopes and zodiac signs speak to your soul. They're immersing you and your besties in the good vibes and skyscrapers of the city, all while teaching you how to best conquer your ambitions and goals. If you're already based in the Big Apple, then they may be easy to squeeze into your schedule. But if you're located somewhere else in the world, then you might want to book your planet ticket ASAP.

You won't want to miss out on glancing into the future and fueling your love for astrology at these five events happening in NYC this month. Of course, you could open up a newspaper and read your horoscope or see what constellations are out in the night sky all on your own. But that's not quite as fun and adventurous, right?

1. The AstroTwins Present: 2020 And The Stars Panel At Moxy East Village Moxy East Village The first of these astrology events is hosted at the Moxy's East Village location and will treat you to lots of rooftop #views. The event, known as The AstroTwins Present: 2020 and The Stars Panel, consists of a night of listening to horoscope experts talk about what's to come in the next decade. These experts include: Susan Miller of Astrology Zone, Colin Bedell of Queer Cosmos, and Mecca Woods of My Life Created Nadiya Shah, as well as Ophira Edut of TheAstroTwins. The panel takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m., and you can reserve your spot by sending an email to rsvp@moxyeastvillage.com with "ASTROTWINS" in the subject line.

2. Tarot And Potions At The Cauldron NYC On two Tuesdays this month, you and your astrology-loving bestie can head to The Cauldron NYC for tarot card readings and one-of-a-kind potions. On Jan. 21 and Jan. 28, tarot card reader Jennifer Picht will be at this iconic bar so you can look into your future while enjoying a lovely cocktail after work. Simply hop on the subway and head to this location anytime between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tarot card readings will be free and on a first come, first served basis.

3. Tarot Readings With Blue June At MADE Hotel If you've never sat down with a tarot card reader before, then the readings going on this month at MADE Hotel in NYC might be a good place to start. They'll be hosted by Blue June, who will give you a solid glance into your life. The mystical fun goes down on Jan. 14 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Paper Coffee.

4. Books Are Magic x Brooklyn Talks: Chani Nicholas And Tourmaline At Brooklyn Museum The horoscopes you read in a newspaper or in an app on your phone might be enough to make you believe astrology has a hand in storytelling. But if you're not entirely convinced, then head to this event — Books Are Magic x Brooklyn Talks: Chani Nicholas and Tourmaline at the Brooklyn Museum. The event will treat you to a lively conversation between the astrologer and the filmmaker and artist. It may also give you a glance into Nicholas's new book, You Were Born for This — an entire guidebook on how your birth chart influences your talents and what obstacles you may face in life. Tickets are $25 for non-members and $20 for members. They include general admission to the museum so you can scope out the exhibits while you're there.