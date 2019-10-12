5 Airbnbs In Paris You’ll Totally Louvre At First Sight

I don't know about you, but lately when I'm scrolling on Instagram it seems like everybody is in Paris. Travel bloggers are checking into the dreamiest Airbnbs in Paris, some of my fave contestants from Bachelor Nation are dining at the most gorgeous restaurants and posing in front of the Eiffel Tower for romantic pics. Did I totally miss the memo to purchase a plane ticket?

I suppose so. To be fair, I've already visited this city and all its beauty. I spent a few days there when I studied abroad and can vividly remember the moment I saw the historical and famous landmarks for the first time. If I close my eyes and think hard enough, I can also remember what the tasty and savory crepes were like and picture the patterns on the floor at the Palace of Versailles. I didn't see and do everything. (Although I did cover a majority of the city in basically a day, I missed out on a few museums and never posed with a baguette for Instagram.) So, in my lifetime, I need to go back.

When I do, I can pinky promise you I'll likely check into one of these Airbnbs. The past few times I've taken trips, I've stayed in stylish apartments and colorful homes via this travel service. And I have a feeling I'd love these five Airbnbs in the "City of Love" at first sight.

1. This Tiny Loft Has Chic Decor And Details Airbnb The first of these Airbnbs in Paris is an adorable mini loft. It's decorated with chic details, including art prints, draping plants in the kitchen, and a cute lavender couch. If you're planning a trip with your best friend or significant other, this is where you're going to want to stay. You may wake up in the morning, walk to the local restaurants and markets and pick up something delicious to eat. You'll bring it back to this place before heading out to explore or look for vintage clothes at the nearby stores. At night, you may check out the electric nightlife or channel your ~artsy~ side and edit your pics from the day. That sounds like a dream come true to me.

2. This Trendy Studio Is Steps Away From Parisian Bakeries Airbnb If your taste is a little more boho with a side of baked goods, then you'll want to stay at this trendy studio in Paris on your next trip. With black and white decor, wood accents, and a relaxing rain shower, it's ideal for treating yourself to the luxe life while you're on-the-go. Not to mention, the listing states it's close to local eateries. For example, you may have a bite of escargot for the first time, or a sweet crepe. Like any trip, you're going to want to make sure you've packed your appetite, along with a comfortable pair of walking shoes, a camera, and a journal so you can remember everything.

3. This Cool Apartment Has A Millennial Pink Patio Airbnb In your wildest dreams, the world might be painted millennial pink. The walls of your apartment would look like the frosting on a doughnut, and your favorite coffee shops would be decked out in shades of coral and peach. At this recently renovated and cool apartment in Paris, your dreams can come true. It has a pink patio with fluffy pillows that's straight-up magical and will make you feel like you're living in a movie. It has a bed that's tucked into the coziest nook in the wall, and a kitchen that's bright and airy. To say the least, it's a gem in the middle of the city — a spot that'll give you all the heart eyes and want to caption every single one of your Instagram pics, "I Louvre it here."

4. This Cozy Loft Is Made For An Unforgettable Experience Airbnb When I travel, I want nothing more than to be cozy. That's why I hope for the aisle seat on the plane so I can stretch my legs after the snack cart has gone by, and pack lots of sweaters and crewnecks that can be layered over my other clothes. It's also why I'd suggest checking into this loft in Le Marais that's made for an amazing experience. It has some whimsical details like a rocking horse, and the aesthetic seems very welcoming and cozy. It may inspire you to find restaurants off the beaten path, and to spend an afternoon relaxing in a beautiful park. In addition, this place sleeps up to six guests so it's perfect for an adventure with all of your friends. What more could you ask for?